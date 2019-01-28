MV boys, Versailles bowlers win

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley hosted a great West Ohio High School Bowling Conference match on Saturday at Woodcrest Lanes.

The Mississinawa Valley boys bowling team got a win over Russia with 2636 pins to 2276.

The Hawks were all closely aligned in their scoring with Zac Longfellow leading the way with 369, Colton Hardwick 368, Cameron Shimp 363, Mason Hardwick 347 and Roman Dircksen a 330. Shimp rolled the high game of the day for Mississinawa with a 220.

The Hawks improved to 6-6 overall and 3-6 in the conference.

The Mississinawa Valley girls bowling team fell to Russia by the score of 2234 to 1972.

Lakiesha Wade led the Hawks with 335 pins and a high game of 169. Bailey Emrick rolled 267, December Wright had 243, Natalie Bergman 226 and Karista Davidson a 225.

The Lady Hawks fall to 1-7 overall and 1-6 in the West Ohio High School Bowling Conference.

The Versailles boys bowling team defeated Fort Loramie in a close contest 2608 to 2532.

Landon Henry led the Tigers with a 389, Jay Mumaw had 336, Matthew Francis 328. The high game of the day was thrown by Justin Heitkamp with a 213. Tyler Gehret had one game of 157, Derek Morris a 146 and Jordan Cordonnier a 133.

“Justin stepped up big today for the team,” Versailles coach Tyleer Phlipot said. “He has been working on improving the past three weeks and it showed what he is capable of doing.

“Today, we struggled a bit in the regular games,” he continued. “But we stepped it up in the bakers. I’m proud of the boys on how they responded. It has been a tough week.”

The Tigers improved to 9-4 overall and 7-2 in conference two games behind the leader Coldwater at 9-0 and one behind New Bremen at 8-1. The Tigers will have a chance to catch New Bremen with a match-up at McBo’s Lane on Feb. 2.

The Versailles girls team dominated Fort Loramie 2453 pins to 1458.

The Tigers were led by Morgan Heitkamp 376, Haddi Treon 346, Jena Mangen 325 and Morgan Barlage 320. Lindsay Cheadle rolled a single game of 138 and Kalysta Thobe a 129.

“This was a good team win,” Phlipot said of the girls team. “Everyone got good lane time and bowled in some different spots and did very well. The baker scores were not our highest, but I pout some girls in different spots and they all did well. I’m proud of how well the girls bowled during a tough week.”

The Tigers improved to 9-4 overall and 6-1 in the conference one game behind undefeated Coldwater at 7-0.

The Ansonia boys bowling team fell to Minster 2316 to 2118.

Tyler Sink led the way for the Tigers with a 360 and a high game of 181. Dalton Drees had a 299, Tyler Dishman a 282. Rolling single games were Mackenzie Singers with a 150, Aiden Brown a 146 and Brandon Heck 117.

Ansonia falls to 1-8 overall and 1-8 in the conference.

