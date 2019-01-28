Prep Roundup: Versailles bowlers second and eighth at Pioneer Classic

BOYS BOWLING

Tigers strike into 8th place in Pioneer Classic

The Versailles High School Bowling Team traveled to Lima on Monday, Jan. 23 to participate in the Pioneer Classic Bowling Tournament. This tournament consisted of 22 teams bowling three games and five bakers with the top eight teams based on total pins advancing to a bracketed tournament where the best of five baker games determined who advanced to win the Pioneer Classic.

The first game game consisted of Tyler Gehret, Matthew Francis, Derek Morris, Landon Henry, and Jay Mumaw. Tyler Gehret led the Tigers with a 180 and Landon Henry had a turkey in the tenth for a 178.

The second game saw Tyler Gehret, Matthew Francis, Derek Morris, Landon Henry, Jay Mumaw, and Quayd Pearson. Matthew Francis led the Tigers with a 180.

The third game was made up of Quayd Pearson, Matthew Francis, Derek Morris, Alex Kunk, Justin Heitkamp, Landon Henry, and Jay Mumaw. Jay Mumaw led the Tigers with a 185.

Coach Mumaw commented, “This is the second time the team has faced a challenge pattern and the performed much better than their first time.”

The first baker game consisted of Quayd Pearson, Justin Heitkamp, Landon Henry, Matthew Francis, and Jay Mumaw. The Tigers had one open frame to roll a 198.

The second baker game saw Quayd Pearson, Justin Henry, Landon Henry, Matthew Francis, and Jay Mumaw. The Tigers had four opens to roll a 144.

The third baker game was made up of Quayd Pearson, Justin Heitkamp, Landon Henry, Matthew Francis, and Jay Mumaw. The Tigers left three opens to roll a 161.

The fourth baker game consisted of Quayd Pearson, Justin Heitkamp, Tyler Gehret, Landon Henry, and Jay Mumaw. The Tigers dropped a few pins and rolled a 150.

The fifth baker game was comprised of Quayd Pearson, Justin Heitkamp, Tyler Gehret, Landon Henry, and Jay Mumaw. The Tigers were able to roll a 159 with two opens. Coach Mumaw stated,

“The scoring across the entire house was down. The key was throwing good first shots so that the pins left were convertible. I don’t recall the boys missing hardly any single pin spares.”

With a total of 3,212 pins, the Tigers placed eighth and moved on to the bracket tournament to face the number one seed, the St. Marys Roughriders. The Tigers needed to win three out of the five baker games to continue.

The first baker game the Tigers rolled a 146 and St. Marys rolled a 209. The second baker game for the Tigers was a 144 while St. Marys had 193. The third and final baker game had the Tigers with 145 and St. Marys with 167.

Coach Mumaw reflected, “Our team goal today was to make the cut so players and coaches alike are happy with the end results.”

Overall, the Tigers ended up placing eighth out of the twenty two teams that participated. Some notable scores of the day were Jay Mumaw finishing sixteenth, Matthew Francis twenty first, and Landon Henry twenty seventh.

Tiger bowling does not spare the Redskins

On Thursday, Jan. 24, the Tigers traveled to Wapakoneta to take on the Redskins. The first game consisted of Matthew Francis, Derek Morris, Jay Mumaw, Landon Henry, and Tyler Gehret. Matthew had seven strikes in a row for a pintastic score of 224. The Tigers rolled an 899 compared to the Redskins’ 811.

Coach Mumaw commented, “This being the second match in four days, the boys toughed it out. Matthew Francis had a great game.”

The second game consisted of Matthew Francis, Derek Morris, Jay Mumaw, Landon Henry, and Tyler Gehret. Justin led the Tigers with a 186. The Tigers had an 846 while the Redskins had an 848.

Coach Mumaw stated, “Justin Heitkamp also came off the bench and had a great game.”

The Tigers kept the crowd on pins and needles going into the final baker game with a five pin difference. The Tigers were able to keep the ball rolling for a 2442 and the Redskins had 2415 for totals.

Coach Mumaw reflected, “Quayd and Tyler showed great leadership keeping the team positive with their heads in the game.”

GIRLS BOWLING

Lady Tigers finish second at Pioneer Classic Tournament

The Lady Tiger Bowling Team traveled to Lima on Monday, Jan. 21. The format for the tournament was bowl three games and five bakers. The field was then cut to the top 8 of 19 teams. For a small tournament the team bowled against some of the best teams in the state. The lane pattern was 2018 OHSAA State pattern.

The Tigers got off to a good start in game one rolling 825 sitting in fifth place. Leading the way for the Tigers in game one were Jena Mangen 176, Morgan Barlage 168, Kalysta Tobe 168, Morgan Barlage 168, Haddi Treon 166, and Morgan Heitkamp 147. After game one the Tigers moved lanes and in game 2 they rolled a 920 pushing them up to third overall. Leading the Tigers were Jena Mangen 211, Haddi Treon 206, Morgan Heitkamp 202, Kalysta Tobe 153, and Morgan Barlage 148. “The girls made some good adjustments and stayed consistent in their first shots,” said Coach Phlipot. For game 3 the Tigers moved lanes again and shot 863 which pushed them up one more spot to second overall. Leading the Tigers were Haddi Treon 193, Morgan Barlage 189, Morgan Heitkamp 188, Kalysta Tobe 172, and Jena Mangen 121.

The girls kept their focus after game 3 going into the Baker games. They knew there was an opportunity to be top seed. The five girls that bowled the Baker games were Kalysta Tobe, Lindsey Cheadle, Haddi Treon, Morgan Barlage, and Morgan Heitkamp. The Baker scores were 178, 222, 196, 182, 171. The Tigers were the number one seed in the tournament entering match play of the Top 8 teams.

“The girls had a clean game in Baker game #2 with no open frames. I was very proud of their focus and teamwork,” said Coach Phlipot.

In round one of match play the Tigers faced Northmont.

“We kept things consistent and bowled Kalysta, Lindsey, Haddi, Morgan and Morgan. They kept their composure and worked as a team,” said Coach Phlipot. Game one the Tigers lost 166-154 but then came back and won the next three games 178-173, 212-174, and 169-162. “The lanes were freshly oiled which caught us off guard in game one but we made the right adjustments to come out ahead.”

The Tigers entered the semi-finals against Wapakoneta with continued focus but despite their focus lost game one again 173-172. They came back to win game 2 with a score 212-151. Leaving parents on the edge of their seats the Tigers then lost game 3 168-180. In the sea-saw fashion the Tigers came out ahead in game 4 168-146 and finally the Tigers drove ahead with a win in game 5 161-123.

“I told the girls that the wins were coming on the left lane and we were on the right lane so we needed to focus on consistent shots and avoiding open frames to put the pressure on Wapakoneta. They got the job done,” said Coach Phlipot.

St. Marys was waiting for the Tigers in the championship match. The Tigers know the pressure that comes with playing a tough team like St Marys and the girls again tried to remain focused. The Tigers came out ahead 181-147 in game one and again won game 2 182-160 but lost their luck after game 2 losing game 3 160-171, game 4 148-162, and finally game 5 169-123.

“St Marys was able to finish their frames and pick up their spares. That was the deciding factor in the championship. I was very proud of the girls at this tournament. It’s important to jive as a team at this point in the season. The effort came from the girls on the lane and also those supporting their teammates from the bench. We need to keep this focus and keep working harder in preparation for the tournament coming up in a few weeks,” said Coach Phlipot.

Individual standings: Haddi Treon 11th, Morgan Heitkamp 15th, Jena Mangen 22nd, Morgan Barlage 23rd, Kalysta Tobe 27th

Tiger bowlers fall to Wapakoneta

The Versailles Lady Tiger Bowling Team bowled a non-conference match against Wapakoneta at Astro Lanes on Jan. 24. The Lady Tigers got off to a slow start with a first game 681 to Wapak 772. Scores in game one: Morgan Barlage 147, Morgan Heitkamp 137, Morgan Rinderle 136, Natalie York 123 and Haddi Treon/Jena Mangen 138.

The second game line up included Morgan Barlage 204, Morgan Heitkamp 166, Haddi Treon 153, Lindsay Cheadle 127 and Jena Mangen/Kalysta Thobe 122 for a total 772 to Wapak 740.

“The girls made some good adjustments in the second game on a tough lane pattern. The WBL puts out a Kegal Challenge pattern,” Coach Tyler Phlipot said.

Bowlers in the first baker game were Kalysta Thobe, Natalie York, Haddi Treon, Morgan Heitkamp and Morgan Barlage. Versailles had 157 to Wapak 131.

The second baker game bowled by Kalysta Thobe, Natalie York, Haddi Treon, Morgan Heitkamp and Morgan Barlage. Versailles had 146 to Wapak 162.

The third baker game consisted of Kalysta Thobe, Natalie York, Haddi Treon, Morgan Heitkamp and Morgan Barlage. Versailles had 125 Wapak 147.

The fourth baker game was comprised of Lindsay Cheadle, Jena Mangen, Haddi Treon, Morgan Barlage and Morgan Heitkamp. Versailles had 139 to Wapak 134.

The fifth baker game consisted of Morgan Rinderle, Jena Mangen, Lindsay Cheadle, Haddi Treon and Morgan Heitkamp. Versailles had 185 to Wapak 171 .

Overall, Versailles had a total pin count of 2205 and Wapak 2257.

Coach Phlipot commented, “The scores were not our highest, but the girls never gave up and they gave it their all, we just came up a little short.”

The Tigers will be back in action at 1 p.m. on Feb. 2 for senior night at McBo’s against New Bremen.

