Chaminade Julienne new No. 1 in Division II boys poll

There is a new No. 1 in this week’s Ohio boys basketball poll.

Chaminade Julienne takes over as the new top-ranked team in Division II after securing wins over Northmont and Badin last week. The Eagles (15-1) received 9 first-place votes and earned 221 points to knock Trotwood-Madison out of the top spot. The Rams (12-2) fell to third after going 2-1 last week with wins over Sidney and Northmont and a loss to Pickerington Central. Cincinnati Taft, which opened the season as the No. 1 team, moved up one place from No. 3 to No. 2 after beating Western Hills and Belmont last week. Taft (13-1) received 4 first-place votes and totaled 205 points, while Trotwood-Madison had 9 first-place votes and 195 points.

No Darke County teams entered the poll this week, but several regional teams are ranked including Anna and Brookville in Division III and St. Henry in Division IV. The Rockets (15-0) are ranked third in this week’s Division III poll with 3 first-place votes and 174 points. They sit behind top-ranked Archbold (14-0) and Wheelersburg (13-0) at No. 2. Archbold has 15 first-place votes and 227 points, while Wheelersburg received 3 first-place votes and 186 points. Brookville (14-2) is ranked ninth in this week’s poll earning 42 points.

St. Henry sits in the No. 4 spot in Division IV. The Redskins are 12-3 and earned 144 points this week. They fall in behind No. 1 Berlin Hiland (18-1) which received 22 first-place votes and 250 points. Convoy Crestview (14-1) is the No. 2-ranked team collecting 2 first-place votes and 209 points, while Toronto (15-1) is third with 154 points.

Other regional teams that earned 12 or more points in the poll include Vandalia Butler and Sidney in Division I and Minster in Division IV.

The top three teams remained the same in Division I with Moeller remaining in the No. 1 spot followed by Hilliard Bradley at No. 2 and Dublin Coffman at No. 3. The Crusaders (15-0) received 24 first-place votes and 248 points, while Bradley earned 1 first-place vote and 197 points. Coffman collected 188 points.

Associated Press boys state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (24)^15-0^248

2, Hilliard Bradley (1)^17-0^197

3, Dublin Coffman^17-0^188

4, Pickerington Cent.^17-1^141

5, Sylvania Northview^16-0^138

6, Akr. SVSM^11-2^135

7, Lima Sr.^14-1^86

8, Lorain^12-1^84

9, Tol. Whitmer^12-1^65

10, Logan^11-2^28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngs. Boardman (1) 19. Vandalia Butler 15. Sidney 13. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 13.

DIVISION II

1, Day. Chaminade-Julienne (9)^15-1^221

2, Cin. Taft (4)^13-1^205

3, Trotwood-Madison (9)^12-2^195

4, Cols. South (2)^14-1^158

5, Cle. VASJ (1)^11-3^132

6, Cin. Wyoming^12-1^123

7, Cin. Hughes^11-2^98

8, Thornville Sheridan^14-2^89

9, Wauseon^12-3^36

10, Poland Seminary (1)^11-2^31

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 29. Cin. Aiken 26.

DIVISION III

1, Archbold (15)^14-0^227

2, Wheelersburg (3)^16-0^186

3, Anna (3)^15-0^174

4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep^12-2^156

5, Cin. Purcell Marian (2)^14-2^136

6, Genoa Area (1)^13-0^134

7, Ottawa-Glandorf^11-1^105

8, Beaver Eastern^15-1^53

9, Brookville^14-2^42

10, Ashtabula Edgewood (2)^14-0^29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 24. Sugarcreek Garaway 19. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 17. Leavittsburg Labrae 12. Metamora Evergreen 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Berlin Hiland (22)^18-1^250

2, Convoy Crestview (2)^14-1^209

3, Toronto^15-1^154

4, St. Henry^12-3^144

5, Bristol (1)^13-2^132

6, Hicksville (1)^13-0^113

7, Zanesville Rosecrans^13-2^112

8, Spring. Cath. Cent.^12-2^93

9, Sycamore Mohawk^14-1^49

10, Glouster Trimble^11-3^26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 21. Minster 20. New Middletown Spring. 17. Tol. Christian 17. Sarahsville Shenandoah 14.