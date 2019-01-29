Prep Roundup: MV boys top Ansonia in Route 47 Showdown

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mississinawa Valley 43, Ansonia 31

Blake Scholl and Trent Collins each scored 9 points in leading Mississinawa Valley to a 43-31 win over rival Ansonia in the Route 47 Showdown on Saturday.

MV led 27-22 going to fourth quarter and extended lead with a 14-9 push in the final frame.

Kyler Guillozet also added 7 points for the Blackhawks.

Versailles 65, Russia 49

Michael Stammen scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Tigers in a 65-49 win over Russia on Saturday.

Stammen had three 3-pointers and was 11-of-16 at the free throw line as part of his 30-point output.

Evan Hiestand added 16 and Ryan Martin and Cody Naftzger had 8 apiece for Versailles.

Russia was led by Mason Dapore with 17, and Jordan York with 15.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ansonia 54, Mississinawa Valley 50

Ansonia withstood a fourth quarter surge by Mississinawa Valley to hold on for the win in the Route 47 Showdown.

Ansonia led 20-19 at half and exploded for 20 points in the third quarter and a 10-point lead, but the Blackhawks scored 20 points in the fourth quarter coming up just shy of the win.

Sidnie Hunt had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Mississinawa Valley.

Arcanum 41, Russia 39

Three Arcanum players scored in double figures in leading the Trojans to a narrow win over Russia on Saturday.

Junior Kayla O’Daniel had a team-high 14 points followed by senior Gracie Garno with 11 and freshman Hailey Unger with 10.

The win improved the Trojans to 12-6 on the season.

Franklin-Monroe 43, Troy Christian 19

Franklin-Monroe had seven players score in a non-league win over host Troy Christian on Saturday.

Corina Conley led the way with 14 points. She was followed by Kennedy Morris with 8, Chloe McGlinch with 6, Belle Cable, Chloe Peters and Skylar Bauman with 4 each and Stella Shellabarger with 3.

The Lady Jets had a huge second half outscoring Troy Christian 27-7 to pull away after leading only 16-12 at half.

Arcanum 83, Mississinawa Valley 34

Four Arcanum players scored in double figures helping the Trojans to overpower Mississinawa Valley in a Cross County Conference tilt last week.

Junior Kayla O’Daniel had a game-high 26 points for Arcanum, while freshman Taylor Gray recorded her 10th double-double of the season with 13 points and 18 rebounds. Another freshman Hailey Unger also scored 13 points and senior Gracie Garno added 12 in the win.

Mississinawa Valley was led by freshman Mattie Hiestand with 11 points.

Versailles 71, Parkway 20

Lindsey Winner and Liz Watren led 10 Versailles players that reached the scoring column in a Midwest Athletic Conference win over Parkway last week.

Winner finished with a team-high 14 points followed by Watren with 12. Also scoring for the Lady Tigers were Caitlin McEldowney with 9, Brooke Stonebraker with 8, Hannah Barga with 7, Elizabeth Ording with 6, Savannah Toner, Caitlyn Luthman and Kelsey Custenborder with 4 each and Rachel Lyons with 3.