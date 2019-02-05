Prep Roundup: Versailles wrestlers win regional team dual title

WRESTLING

Versailles wins regional team dual meet

The Versailles wrestling team advances to this weekend’s Division III state team dual meet after winning the Region 24 title at Coldwater last Saturday.

The Tigers were the top seed in the regional tournament and had a first-round bye. Their first match was against Bluffton in the quarterfinals and they won that 56-17. Versailles matched up with Covington in the semifinals and defeated the Buccs 42-27 to reach the finals where they faced 7th seeded Mechanicsburg.

In the finals, Versailles was in an early 14-0 hole after losing at 106, 113 and 120 pounds. However, Jake Poling pinned Dakota Lay in 1:40 at 126 pounds, to get the Tigers on the board. Dalton Didier earned a pin win at 152 pounds over Aaron Conley in 2:46 and he was followed by Cael Bay with a pin win at 160 pounds over Adan Waller in 56 seconds to make the score 26-18 in favor of Mechanicsburg. At 170 pounds, Tyler Gigandet picked up three more points for the Tigers with 5-2 decision over Jaron Patterson. At 182, Derek Cavin pinned Kaleb Surmaceviz in 1:42 for six points and their first lead of the match, 27-26.

At 195, Versailles’ Isaac Grillot pinned Caden Coleman in 3:54 and then at 285 Austin Nerderman gave the Tigers the championship with a win by forfeit.

Versailles will compete as the No. 3 seed in the Division III state team dual championships beginning at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday against Mantua Crestwood at St. John Arena in Columbus.

Greenville falls in Region 16 tournament

In the first match of the day, No. 9 seed Greenville defeated Benjamin Logan 44-21 to advance to the quarterfinal round at the Division II Region 16 team dual tournament held Saturday at St. Paris Graham.

The win put the Green Wave up against wrestling powerhouse Graham in the quarterfinals where they lost 73-3 ending their chance at qualifying for the state team tournament.

In their match against Benjamin Logan, Greenville had wins from Andrew Stachler at 103 pounds, Logan Thatcher at 120, Riley Slade at 126, Michael Cline at 132, Dean Hurd at 138, Jacob Mikesell at 152, Zane Mancillas at 170, Tytan Grote at 220 and Colton McCartney at 285.

Stachler won his match by a 12-1 major decision over Jourdian Reisinger. Thatcher then won by forfeit. Slade earned a 17-4 major decision over Jacob Mitchell followed by Cline who pinned Kosar Kensler in 3:38. Hurd won by major decision 8-0 over Henry Myers, Mikesell pinned Aiden Elsass in 2:23, Mancillas won by technical fall 18-3 over Nick Rose, Grote won a 6-3 decision over Cadmen Roose and McCartney won by forfeit.

Against St. Paris Graham,. Mancillas was the only Greenville wrestler to win a match. He defeated Eric Thomas by a 9-2 decision at 170 pounds.

SWIMMING

Greenville boys win tri-meet

The Greenville boys swim team totaled 85 points to beat Coldwater and Arcanum in a tri-meet recently.

Coldwater was second with 73 points and Arcanum was third with 34 points. Ansonia also was at the meet and scored 11 points.

Coldwater won the girls team title with 135 points followed by Greenville (56) and Arcanum (46).

Individually for the Greenville boys, the 200-yard medley relay and the 400 free relay captured first place to lead the team. The 200 medley foursome of Josh Galloway, Pablo Badell, Carlos Badell and Landon Muhlenkamp took the title in a time of 1:57.93, while the 400 free relay squad of Carlos Badell, Aaron Suter, Muhlenkamp and Pablo Badell won first place in 4:01.44. Also, Carlos Badell finished first in the 500 free (5:35.15) and second in the 50 free (25.78).

Also bringing home second-place finishes for Greenville were Ethan Preece in both the 200 IM (3:50.28) and the 100 back (1:39.73), Muhlenkamp in the 100 fly (1:10.96), Galloway in the 100 free (1:01.45), Pablo Badell in the 100 breast (1:09.34) and the 200 free relay team of Galloway, Nic Colby, Preece and Suter in a time of 2;27.41.

The Arcanum boys had two swimmers each win two events. Jimmy Barry won both the 200 free (2:09.7) and the 100 breast (1:09.31), while Stephen Young captured first in the 50 free (25.36) and the 100 free (56.35).

Ansonia’s Connor Stachler took first in the 100 fly with a time of 1:05.6 and also finished third in the 500 free (5:53.13).

For the Greenville girls, Maggie Bankson captured two first place medals by winning the 200 free in 2:22.61 and the 100 fly in 1:13.01. Kelsie Ruble collected a runner-up finish in the 100 fly (1:19.31) and Carmen Badell placed second in the 100 back (1:24.41).

For Arcanum, Isabella Gable won both the 200 IM (2:15.83) and the 100 free (54.82).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Versailles 66, Minster 34

Versailles junior Connor VanSkyock scored a season-high 20 points in helping lead the Tigers to a 66-34 win over Midwest Athletic Conference rival Minster last week.

VanSkyock had four 3-pointers in the game – three of which came in the first half – and four regular baskets for his 20-point total. Evan Hiestand added 15 and Michael Stammen had 12 for the Tigers.

Minster was led by Mike Ketner with 12 points and Jack Heitbrink with 11.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_Versailles-logo-PRINT.jpg