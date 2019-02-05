Top four teams remain the same in boys basketball poll

Nothing changed with regards to the leaders in this week’s State Boys Basketball poll.
All four No. 1-ranked teams remained the same with Moeller on top in Division I, Chaminade Julienne in Division II, Archbold in Division III and Berlin Hiland in Division IV.
In the Division I poll, Moeller (18-0) collected 22 first-place votes and earned 229 points to remain ahead of No. 2 Dublin Coffman (17-0) with 176 points. Vandalia Butler (16-2) sits at No. 9 in this week’s poll representing the Greater Western Ohio Conference with 34 points. Also from the GWOC, Sidney earned 21 points and is ranked 12th.
In Division II, the Eagles (16-2) received 10 first-place votes and totaled 192 points to stay ahead of No. 2 ranked Trotwood-Madison (14-2). The Rams received six first-place votes and 182 points.
In Division III, Archbold (17-0) received 17 first-place votes and earned 219 points well ahead of Wheelersburg (18-0) which received three first-place votes and totaled 176 points. Anna and Brookville both remained ranked in the top 10 in Division III. The Rockets (16-1) are ranked sixth with 106 points and the Blue Devils (15-2) are ranked ninth with 56 points.
Berlin Hiland (19-1) continues to lead the Division IV poll with 18 first-place votes and 200 points. Convoy Crestview (16-1) received two first-place votes and 177 points. St. Henry (14-3) is tied for No. 3 with Toronto with 138 points.
Associated Press boys state basketball poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (22)^18-0^229
2, Dublin Coffman^17-0^176
3, Hilliard Bradley^16-0^174
4, Pickerington Cent.^17-1^135
5, Sylvania Northview^17-0^123
6, Lorain^15-1^100
7, Akr. SVSM^11-3^82
8, Tol. Whitmer^14-1^70
9, Vandalia Butler^16-2^34
10, Lima Sr.^12-3^33
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Logan 26. 12, Sidney 21. 13, Youngs. Boardman (1) 18. 14, Mentor 13.
DIVISION II
1, Day. Chaminade Julienne (10)^16-2^192
2, Trotwood-Madison (6)^14-2^182
3, Cols. South (4)^15-1^160
4, Cin. Wyoming (1)^15-1^123
5, Cle. VASJ (1)^11-3^116
6, Cin. Taft^14-3^112
7, Cin. Hughes^14-3^95
8, Thornville Sheridan^15-2^77
9, Poland Seminary (1)^13-2^56
10, Wauseon^14-3^32
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Philadelphia 31. 12, Cin. Aiken 26.
DIVISION III
1, Archbold (17)^17-0^219
2, Wheelersburg (3)^18-0^176
3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1)^13-2^152
4, Genoa Area^14-0^120
5, Ottawa-Glandorf^14-2^110
6, Anna^16-1^106
7, Cin. Purcell Marian (1)^16-3^93
8, Ashtabula Edgewood (1)^16-0^70
9, Brookville^15-2^56
10, Beaver Eastern^17-1^45
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
DIVISION IV
1, Berlin Hiland (18)^19-1^200
2, Convoy Crestview (2)^16-1^177
3, Toronto^16-1^138
(tie) St. Henry^14-3^138
5, Bristol (1)^13-2^98
6, Spring. Cath. Cent.^14-2^88
7, Zanesville Rosecrans^13-2^80
8, Hicksville^13-2^68
9, Sycamore Mohawk^15-1^61
10, Glouster Trimble^12-3^32
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 18. 11, Richmond Hts. (1) 18. 13, Cincinnati Christian 12.