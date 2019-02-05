Posted on by

Top four teams remain the same in boys basketball poll


Staff report

Nothing changed with regards to the leaders in this week’s State Boys Basketball poll.

All four No. 1-ranked teams remained the same with Moeller on top in Division I, Chaminade Julienne in Division II, Archbold in Division III and Berlin Hiland in Division IV.

In the Division I poll, Moeller (18-0) collected 22 first-place votes and earned 229 points to remain ahead of No. 2 Dublin Coffman (17-0) with 176 points. Vandalia Butler (16-2) sits at No. 9 in this week’s poll representing the Greater Western Ohio Conference with 34 points. Also from the GWOC, Sidney earned 21 points and is ranked 12th.

In Division II, the Eagles (16-2) received 10 first-place votes and totaled 192 points to stay ahead of No. 2 ranked Trotwood-Madison (14-2). The Rams received six first-place votes and 182 points.

In Division III, Archbold (17-0) received 17 first-place votes and earned 219 points well ahead of Wheelersburg (18-0) which received three first-place votes and totaled 176 points. Anna and Brookville both remained ranked in the top 10 in Division III. The Rockets (16-1) are ranked sixth with 106 points and the Blue Devils (15-2) are ranked ninth with 56 points.

Berlin Hiland (19-1) continues to lead the Division IV poll with 18 first-place votes and 200 points. Convoy Crestview (16-1) received two first-place votes and 177 points. St. Henry (14-3) is tied for No. 3 with Toronto with 138 points.

Associated Press boys state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (22)^18-0^229

2, Dublin Coffman^17-0^176

3, Hilliard Bradley^16-0^174

4, Pickerington Cent.^17-1^135

5, Sylvania Northview^17-0^123

6, Lorain^15-1^100

7, Akr. SVSM^11-3^82

8, Tol. Whitmer^14-1^70

9, Vandalia Butler^16-2^34

10, Lima Sr.^12-3^33

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Logan 26. 12, Sidney 21. 13, Youngs. Boardman (1) 18. 14, Mentor 13.

DIVISION II

1, Day. Chaminade Julienne (10)^16-2^192

2, Trotwood-Madison (6)^14-2^182

3, Cols. South (4)^15-1^160

4, Cin. Wyoming (1)^15-1^123

5, Cle. VASJ (1)^11-3^116

6, Cin. Taft^14-3^112

7, Cin. Hughes^14-3^95

8, Thornville Sheridan^15-2^77

9, Poland Seminary (1)^13-2^56

10, Wauseon^14-3^32

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Philadelphia 31. 12, Cin. Aiken 26.

DIVISION III

1, Archbold (17)^17-0^219

2, Wheelersburg (3)^18-0^176

3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1)^13-2^152

4, Genoa Area^14-0^120

5, Ottawa-Glandorf^14-2^110

6, Anna^16-1^106

7, Cin. Purcell Marian (1)^16-3^93

8, Ashtabula Edgewood (1)^16-0^70

9, Brookville^15-2^56

10, Beaver Eastern^17-1^45

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION IV

1, Berlin Hiland (18)^19-1^200

2, Convoy Crestview (2)^16-1^177

3, Toronto^16-1^138

(tie) St. Henry^14-3^138

5, Bristol (1)^13-2^98

6, Spring. Cath. Cent.^14-2^88

7, Zanesville Rosecrans^13-2^80

8, Hicksville^13-2^68

9, Sycamore Mohawk^15-1^61

10, Glouster Trimble^12-3^32

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 18. 11, Richmond Hts. (1) 18. 13, Cincinnati Christian 12.

