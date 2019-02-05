Top four teams remain the same in boys basketball poll

Nothing changed with regards to the leaders in this week’s State Boys Basketball poll.

All four No. 1-ranked teams remained the same with Moeller on top in Division I, Chaminade Julienne in Division II, Archbold in Division III and Berlin Hiland in Division IV.

In the Division I poll, Moeller (18-0) collected 22 first-place votes and earned 229 points to remain ahead of No. 2 Dublin Coffman (17-0) with 176 points. Vandalia Butler (16-2) sits at No. 9 in this week’s poll representing the Greater Western Ohio Conference with 34 points. Also from the GWOC, Sidney earned 21 points and is ranked 12th.

In Division II, the Eagles (16-2) received 10 first-place votes and totaled 192 points to stay ahead of No. 2 ranked Trotwood-Madison (14-2). The Rams received six first-place votes and 182 points.

In Division III, Archbold (17-0) received 17 first-place votes and earned 219 points well ahead of Wheelersburg (18-0) which received three first-place votes and totaled 176 points. Anna and Brookville both remained ranked in the top 10 in Division III. The Rockets (16-1) are ranked sixth with 106 points and the Blue Devils (15-2) are ranked ninth with 56 points.

Berlin Hiland (19-1) continues to lead the Division IV poll with 18 first-place votes and 200 points. Convoy Crestview (16-1) received two first-place votes and 177 points. St. Henry (14-3) is tied for No. 3 with Toronto with 138 points.

Associated Press boys state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (22)^18-0^229

2, Dublin Coffman^17-0^176

3, Hilliard Bradley^16-0^174

4, Pickerington Cent.^17-1^135

5, Sylvania Northview^17-0^123

6, Lorain^15-1^100

7, Akr. SVSM^11-3^82

8, Tol. Whitmer^14-1^70

9, Vandalia Butler^16-2^34

10, Lima Sr.^12-3^33

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Logan 26. 12, Sidney 21. 13, Youngs. Boardman (1) 18. 14, Mentor 13.

DIVISION II

1, Day. Chaminade Julienne (10)^16-2^192

2, Trotwood-Madison (6)^14-2^182

3, Cols. South (4)^15-1^160

4, Cin. Wyoming (1)^15-1^123

5, Cle. VASJ (1)^11-3^116

6, Cin. Taft^14-3^112

7, Cin. Hughes^14-3^95

8, Thornville Sheridan^15-2^77

9, Poland Seminary (1)^13-2^56

10, Wauseon^14-3^32

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Philadelphia 31. 12, Cin. Aiken 26.

DIVISION III

1, Archbold (17)^17-0^219

2, Wheelersburg (3)^18-0^176

3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1)^13-2^152

4, Genoa Area^14-0^120

5, Ottawa-Glandorf^14-2^110

6, Anna^16-1^106

7, Cin. Purcell Marian (1)^16-3^93

8, Ashtabula Edgewood (1)^16-0^70

9, Brookville^15-2^56

10, Beaver Eastern^17-1^45

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION IV

1, Berlin Hiland (18)^19-1^200

2, Convoy Crestview (2)^16-1^177

3, Toronto^16-1^138

(tie) St. Henry^14-3^138

5, Bristol (1)^13-2^98

6, Spring. Cath. Cent.^14-2^88

7, Zanesville Rosecrans^13-2^80

8, Hicksville^13-2^68

9, Sycamore Mohawk^15-1^61

10, Glouster Trimble^12-3^32

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 18. 11, Richmond Hts. (1) 18. 13, Cincinnati Christian 12.