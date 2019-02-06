Tri-Village stays in, Versailles drops out of Top 10 in girls basketball state poll

There was one change affecting a Darke County team in this week’s girls basketball state poll.

By virtue of a pair of losses to West Liberty-Salem and Minster, the Versailles Lady Tigers dropped out of the top 10 in Division III for the first time this season. They had been ranked sixth in the last several weekly polls and they still earned 27 points to be ranked just outside the top 10 at No. 11, a mere 11 points behind West Liberty-Salem which jumped into the poll at No. 10.

Columbus Africentric continues to be the top-ranked team in Division III. The Nubians (17-0) received 20 first-place votes and 217 points to remain in the No. 1 position. Findlay Liberty-Benton (18-0) remains as the No. 2 team in Division III with 1 first-place vote and 180 points.

Darke County’s other ranked team – the Tri-Village Lady Patriots – held strong as the No. 4-ranked team in Division IV this week. Tri-Village (18-1) earned 148 points, slightly behind the No. 3 team Cornerstone Christian (18-2) 3 first-place votes and 153 points. Fort Loramie (19-1) remains the No. 1 team in Division IV. They received 15 first-place votes and 219 points to stay ahead of Minster (17-1) with 1 first-place vote and 198 points. Covington also came in as the No. 12 team in Division IV with 21 points.

The top of the Division I poll remained unchanged as Pickerington Central stayed at No. 1 followed by Centerville at No. 2. Pickerington Central (18-1) received 15 first-place votes and 206 points, while Centerville (19-1) collected 3 first-pl;ace votes and 185 points.

In Division II, Carroll returned to the No. 1 ranking they held in all but one of the weekly polls. The Patriots (18-1) received 8 first-place votes and totaled 196 points to jump back in front of last week’s No. 1-ranked team New Philadelphia (15-0), which received 7 first-place votes and 185 points as the No. 2-ranked team. Trotwood-Madison (15-2) is ranked eighth with 51 points. Other regional teams sitting outside the top 10 in Division II are Tippecanoe with 25 points and Franklin with 14.

Associated Press girls state basketball poll

Eds: Corrects win loss record for Division III West Liberty Salem How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Pickerington Cent. (15)^18-1^206

2, Centerville (3)^19-1^185

3, Canton McKinley (1)^18-1^160

4, W. Chester Lakota W. (2)^18-2^120

5, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (1)^18-2^109

6, Cin. Walnut Hills^19-1^104

7, Can. Glenoak^14-1^96

8, Newark^18-1^88

9, Sylvania Southview (1)^15-1^56

10, Cin. Princeton^16-2^34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Hoban 22. Dublin Coffman 21.

DIVISION II

1, Day. Carroll (8)^18-1^196

2, New Philadelphia (7)^15-0^185

3, Poland Seminary (2)^17-0^161

4, Tol. Rogers (6)^14-2^152

5, Thornville Sheridan^16-2^107

6, McArthur Vinton County^16-1^94

7, Bellevue^15-2^78

8, Trotwood-Madison^15-2^51

9, Cin. Indian Hill^16-2^46

10, St. Bernard Roger Bacon^16-4^30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 25. Perry 24. Wintersville Indian Creek 17. Granville 16. Franklin 14. Youngs. Mooney 12.

DIVISION III

1, Cols. Africentric (20)^17-0^217

2, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1)^18-0^180

3, Waynesville (2)^18-0^155

4, Berlin Hiland^16-1^147

5, Ottawa-Glandorf^19-1^117

6, Doylestown Chippewa^17-1^89

7, Castalia Margaretta^17-2^61

8, Albany Alexander^18-2^58

9, Sardinia Eastern^19-2^40

10, W. Liberty-Salem^17-3^38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Versailles 27. Anna 19. Lynchburg-Clay 17. Delta 14. Bellaire 14.

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (15)^19-1^212

2, Minster (1)^17-1^198

3, Cornerstone Christian (3)^18-2^153

4, New Madison Tri-Village^18-1^148

5, McDonald (2)^17-0^114

6, Fairfield Christian^17-1^82

7, Ottoville^18-2^77

8, Portsmouth Notre Dame (1)^16-1^65

9, Waterford^13-3^37

10, Berlin Center W. Reserve^17-1^33

(tie) Newark Cath.^16-2^33

Others receiving 12 or more points: 12, Covington 21. 13, Shadyside 16.