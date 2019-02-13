Prep Roundup: Local swimmers advance to district meet

Versailles, Greenville, Arcanum advance boys to district swim meet

The Versailles boys swim team finished first at the Division II sectional swim meet on Friday, Feb. 8 at Trotwood-Madison with 17 teams participating.

The Tigers totaled 302 points to finish well ahead of runner-up Greenville with 164 points. Arcanum was 14th in the team standings with 63 points and Ansonia was 17th with 26 points.

Versailles swimmers recorded 12 PR’s in the win and will have several individuals competing in the district meet this Friday at Miami University including Cole Condon, who finished first in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.4 seconds and first in the 100 butterfly (53.47). Joining Condon at the district meet will be Ryan Subler, who finished first in the 100 backstroke (58.13) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:03.32); Evan VanSkyock, who was third in the 200 IM (2:26.24); Owen Schultz, who was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.83); Jack Detrick, who was fifth in the 50 freestyle (24.13) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (54.34); and Stuart Baltes, who was fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:02.65).

The Versailles relay teams also shined at the sectional by winning first place in the 200 freestyle relay (1:34.2), the 200 medley relay (1:46.31) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:47.68).

Also advancing to the district tournament for boys are Greenville’s Carlos Badell in the 500 free and Pablo Badell in the 100 breast. The Green Wave’s 200 medley relay team also advanced and its 200 free relay is an alternate at districts. For Arcanum, Jimmy Barry and Stephen Young each qualified for districts in two events. Barry will compete in the 200 free and the 100 breast, while Stephens will race in the 50 free and 100 free.

Versailles, Tri-Village, Arcanum advance girls to district swim meet

The Versailles girls swim team finished second at the Division II sectionals swim meet on Saturday, Feb. 9 at Trotwood-Madison with 19 teams participating.

The Lady Tigers totaled 300 points to come in second behind Bellefontaine with 357 points. Greenville totaled 91 points and finished ninth as a team, while Arcanum came in 10th with 77 points and Tri-Village finished 11th with 70 points.

The Lady Tigers recorded 25 PR’s while finishing second and will have several individuals competing in the district meet this Friday at Miami University including Lucy Prakel, who finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.31); Lauren Menke, who was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.58); Hannah Bey, who was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.68); Deanna Day, who was third in the 500 freestyle (6:23.98) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:15.35); Grace Francis, who was sixth in the 200 IM (2:55.38); and Alexis Jay, who was sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:08.87).

All three Versailles relay teams also qualified for the district meet with the 200 medley relay (2:04.77) placing second, the 400 free relay (4:04.04) placing second and the 200 free relay (1:49.92) placing third.

Also advancing to the Division II district swim meet are Tri-Village’s Edie and Lucie Morris, and Arcanum’s Isabella Gable. Edie Morris will compete in both the 200 IM and 100 free, while Lucie Morris will race in the 50 free and 100 back. Lucie is the district’s No. 1 seed in the 50 free after her time of 24.29 seconds at the sectional meet. Gable will also swim in two events – the 200 free and 500 free.

The district meet will be held this Friday, Feb. 15 at Miami University with the boys meet set to begin at 10:45 a.m. and girls to begin at 5:45 p.m.

Lucie Morris https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_Lucie-Morris.jpg Lucie Morris Cole Condon https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_Cole-Condon.jpg Cole Condon Ryan Subler https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_Ryan-Subler.jpg Ryan Subler Isabella Gable https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_Isabella-Gable-PRINT.jpg Isabella Gable