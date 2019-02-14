Prep Roundup: Bradford girls win Tri-Village powerlifting meet

POWERLIFTING

Bradford girls win Tri-Village meet

The Bradford girls power lifting team scored 3,725 points to win the Tri-Village Powerlifting meet this past weekend.

There were seven teams in the competition with 66 girls total participating. The host Tri-Village girls placed sixth with 2,175 points.

In the boys team competition, Bradford placed third with 6,640 points and Tri-Village was fourth with 6,520 points.

The Bradford girls had four individuals place first in their respective weight and grade classes. Jennifer Wolf took first place in the 195-pound weight class for the 9th/10th grade division with a total lift of 310 pounds. In the 155 weight class for the 9th/10 grade division, Courtney Monnin finished first with a total lift of 345 pounds. Also for the 9th/10th grade division at 145 pounds the winner was Hannah Stine with a total lift of 330 pounds. Bradford’s Erica Gaynor also took first place in the 11th/12th grade division in the 145-pound weight class with a total lift of 385 pounds.

Tri-Village had one first-place finisher with Madison Taylor winning the 165-pound weight class in the 9th/10th grade division with a total lift of 370 pounds.

For the boys competition, Bradford had six individuals win titles,while Tri-Village had four champions.

In the 9th/10 grade division, Bradford’s Ethan Saunders won the 125-pound class with a total lift of 545 pounds, Ben Kitts won the 145-pound class with a total lift of 490 pounds, Dylan Mitchell won the 165-pound class with a lift of 565 pounds, and Ethan Reed won the 225-pound class with a lift of 585 pounds. In the 11th/12th grade division, Bradford’s Brenden Conley won the 145-pound class with a lift of 590 pounds, and Corey Cottrell won the 210-pound class with a total lift of 630 pounds.

For Tri-Village, in the 9th/10th grade division winners were Christian Cantrell in the 185-pound class with a lift of 525 pounds, Seth Jesse in the 210-pound class with a total lift of 300 pounds and Wyatt Plush won the Heavyweight class with a total lift of 765 pounds. In the 11th/12 grade division, William White won the 135-pound class with a total lift of 380 pounds.

The next competition for both teams will be Saturday, Feb. 23 at Bradford.