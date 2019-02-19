Jets top Greyhounds on Senior night

Check online to see photos of the 12 Franklin-Monroe seniors being honored with their families at www.dailyadvocate.com.

PITSBURG – Franklin-Monroe recognized winter sports participants prior to the game with Dixie and then the boys took care of business going on to defeat the Greyhounds, 74-54.

Twelve seniors were recognized having participated in Band, Cheer, Gymnastics and Basketball.

Band – Xavier Gilliland with parents Steve and Ja-Nelle Gilliland. Xavier plans to attend his school namesake Xavier University to run cross country.

Kevin Bancroft, whose parents are Patrick and Dawn Bancroft, was escorted by Mrs. Ayers. Kevin plans to attend the University of Dayton.

Morgan Hissong with parents Dave and Annie Hissong, she plans to attend Wright State Lake Campus to major in Ag Business while continuing to work for Keller Grain and Feed.

Cheer – Peyton Archer with parents Dave and Mendy Archer and she plans to attend Wright State University for nursing.

Brooklynn Drake with Robert and Michelle Drake and James and Jeanette Weimer. Brooklynn plans to attend Sinclair Community College for Dental Hygiene and may join the military.

Kirsten Zink with parents William and Lisa Zink, she plans to attend The Ohio State University for Dental Hygiene

Gymnastics – Leighana Rautsaw with parents Brett and Darci Rautsaw. Leighana will be attending Wright State University with a full ride scholarship and will pursue a degree in math and wants to be a College Professor.

Basketball – Ethan Conley with parents Javan and Rebecca Conley, he will attend Ashland University on scholarship to play basketball and plans to study financial management.

Luke Booher with parents Chad and Amy Booher, he is undecided between University of Cincinnati or Eastern Kentucky. He is planning to pursue a degree in criminal justice.

Connor Crist with parents Kirby and Laura Crist, he plans to pursue a career in the construction industry.

Jordan Rhoades with parents Brian and Machelle Rhoades and he is planning a career in HVAC.

Gage Vance with parents Kevin and Shanon Vance, he will attend the University of Dayton to study engineering and to pursue a career in the US Army.

Following the senior recognition, the five senior basketball players took care of business in their game with an easy 74-54 win.

For the second game in a row Ethan Conley scored 33 points to lead the Jets and all 5 seniors scored in the game making for a fun night.

Franklin-Monroe basketball coach Troy Myers took the time to reflect and share this about his five seniors.

“I have a great amount of admiration for our five seniors. Each have a unique story relative to their career and where they are now. And each of them has impacted our program, as well as me personally, with their investment,” Myers said. “Not only have they invested in the game, but also in one another and their teammates, as well as their coaches. With the amount of time necessary to see a return on your investment, it tends to forge a bond on its own. However, these guys knew it was their turn to lead the program and grow it from what some before them were intentional in building, which in itself creates its own bond.

“When you consider what it takes to create a true team in today’s world, that’s why my admiration for these guys is so high,” he continued. “With all the excuses, transfer rate, selfishness available … it’s hard for young guys to commit to something bigger than themselves and do it for so long. But these guys are a testament to compound growth and staying faithful to the people around them that were trying to help them. The value on that is uncommon and certainly irreplaceable, much like it was last year. These guys learned from some good ones and were conscious enough to recognize the blueprint and take it upon themselves to commit to it.”

About the game with Dixie, Myers said, “Relative to tonight’s game I think our team did a tremendous job. Playing the third game in five days, and after an emotional win last night, you always safe guard against an emotional hangover. Throw in senior night and it adds just another dynamic. I thought for a spurt between the second and third we fell in to the trap. But credit our kids and their ability to recognize it, overcome it, and break the game open. Again, I think a testament to not only our seniors, but everyone involved. I think for the past three weeks our focus on getting better has been phenomenal and tonight’s refocus was a reflection of that. Just really grateful for everyone in the program who has invested their effort with us this year.”

FM concluded the regular season with a record of 13-9 and 7-5 in the Cross County Conference. The Jets ended in a fourth place tie with Arcanum, Bethel and Mississinawa Valley. The Jets will play in the Division IV sectional tournament at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Troy where they will face the Cedarville-Southeastern winner.

Score by quarters

Dixie^10^13^15^16^–^54

FM^17^17^17^23^–^74

Individual scoring

Dixie – Miller 5, Grubb 11, Butt 15, Stout 5, Huffman 4, Myers 2, Atkins 4, Howland 1, Thompson 7. Totals 3-18-9/17 – 54.

FM – Cool 5, Vance 3, Rhoades 2, C.Crist 18, Booher 10, Conley 33, Baker 2, Sargent 1. Totals 6-19-18/20 – 74.

3-pointers – Dixie 3 (Butt 2, Miller 1), FM 6 (Conley 4, Cool 1, Vance 1).

By Dale Barger For The Daily Advocate