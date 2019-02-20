Ten schools submit letters of intent to leave CCC at board meeting

Following a meeting tonight, the Board of Control of the Cross County Conference has announced that it received letters from the schools of Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Franklin-Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, National Trail, Newton, Tri-County North, Tri-Village, and Twin Valley South stating their intention to exit from membership in the Cross County Conference.

By the Cross County Conference Constitution, these schools will remain on the Cross County Conference schedules for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years, unless a shorter exit period is mutually agreed upon by all schools. It was noted that each of the 10 schools in their letter has requested an early exit at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

The discussion on an early exit by the 10 schools will be held at a later date.