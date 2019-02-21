The girls under-17 Butler United Extreme soccer team traveled to Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Feb. 2-3 for the Southeast College Showcase at the beautiful Rocky Top Sports Complex. The Extreme finished as champions of their bracket, defeating teams from Murfreesboro, Tenn., Dalton, Ga., and Warren County, Ohio. The team includes players from Versailles, Tecumseh, Tippecanoe, Chaminade Julienne, Butler and Carroll high schools. On the Showcase roster and pictured are (front-left) Monica Emery, Sidney Unger, Morgan Chaplin, Hannah Rittenhouse, Logan Druck, Rylee Smith, Bailee Hoover, Molly Luken, (back-left) Carrie Adams, Morgan Buschur, Payton Willis, Kaitlin Stewart, Jillian Burgmeier, Alyssa Jones, Brooke Timmerman, and Emily Jones. Timmerman is from Versailles.

The girls under-17 Butler United Extreme soccer team traveled to Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Feb. 2-3 for the Southeast College Showcase at the beautiful Rocky Top Sports Complex. The Extreme finished as champions of their bracket, defeating teams from Murfreesboro, Tenn., Dalton, Ga., and Warren County, Ohio. The team includes players from Versailles, Tecumseh, Tippecanoe, Chaminade Julienne, Butler and Carroll high schools. On the Showcase roster and pictured are (front-left) Monica Emery, Sidney Unger, Morgan Chaplin, Hannah Rittenhouse, Logan Druck, Rylee Smith, Bailee Hoover, Molly Luken, (back-left) Carrie Adams, Morgan Buschur, Payton Willis, Kaitlin Stewart, Jillian Burgmeier, Alyssa Jones, Brooke Timmerman, and Emily Jones. Timmerman is from Versailles. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_rocky_top_champs.jpg The girls under-17 Butler United Extreme soccer team traveled to Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Feb. 2-3 for the Southeast College Showcase at the beautiful Rocky Top Sports Complex. The Extreme finished as champions of their bracket, defeating teams from Murfreesboro, Tenn., Dalton, Ga., and Warren County, Ohio. The team includes players from Versailles, Tecumseh, Tippecanoe, Chaminade Julienne, Butler and Carroll high schools. On the Showcase roster and pictured are (front-left) Monica Emery, Sidney Unger, Morgan Chaplin, Hannah Rittenhouse, Logan Druck, Rylee Smith, Bailee Hoover, Molly Luken, (back-left) Carrie Adams, Morgan Buschur, Payton Willis, Kaitlin Stewart, Jillian Burgmeier, Alyssa Jones, Brooke Timmerman, and Emily Jones. Timmerman is from Versailles. Submitted photo