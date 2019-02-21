FM’s Conley named CCC Player of the Year

Franklin-Monroe senior Ethan Conley has been named the Cross County Conference Player of the Year for boys basketball.

Conley, who will continue his playing career at Ashland University, leads the conference in scoring and rebounding with averages of 28.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. He was also a CCC first team selection last season.

Conley is joined on the 2018-19 first team by fellow Darke County players Hunter Muir of Ansonia, Carter Gray of Arcanum and D.J. Howell of Mississinawa Valley. Other members of the first team are Kendal James of Bethel, Cameron Harrison and Zach Woodall of National Trail, Dylan Stinson of Tri-County North and Jayden Bassler and Willie Bowman of league champion Twin Valley South.

Twin Valley South’s Tony Augspurger was also named Coach of the Year.

Members of the CCC second team are Hunter Buckingham (Ansonia), Evan Atchley (Arcanum), Jared Evans (Bethel), Connor Crist (Franklin-Monroe), Will Hudson (Miami East), Travis Hunt (National Trail), Ryan Mollette (Newton), Brian Stinson (Tri-County North), Derek Eyer (Tri-Village) and Nate Osborn (Twin Valley South).

Special mention players are Andrew Rowland (Ansonia), Wade Meeks (Arcanum), Ethan Rimkus (Bethel), Connor Jones (Bradford), Andrew Cates (Covington), Jordan Rhoades (Franklin-Monroe), Brendon Bertsch (Miami East), Blake Scholl (Mississinawa Valley), Hunter Michael (National Trail), Chet Jamison (Newton), Preston Lairson (Tri-County North), Gage Hileman (Tri-Village) and Cade Cottingim (Twin Valley South).

Franklin-Monroe senior Ethan Conley (33) has been named the Cross County Conference Player of the Year in boys basketball. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_Ethan_Conley-1.jpg Franklin-Monroe senior Ethan Conley (33) has been named the Cross County Conference Player of the Year in boys basketball. Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate Carter Gray https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_Carter-Gray.jpg Carter Gray Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate Hunter Muir https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_Hunter-Muir.jpg Hunter Muir Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate D.J. Howell https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_DJ_Howell-mug.jpg D.J. Howell Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate