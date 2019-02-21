Eight local players named to CCC girls first team

Darke County players captured eight of the 10 first team selections for the 2018-19 Cross County Conference girls basketball season.

The only two players to make first team not from Darke County schools were Miami East’s Morgan Haney, who was named the league’s Player of the Year, and Covington’s Samantha Whiteman.

The remaining eight spots were filled by freshmen Taylor Gray of Arcanum and Austy Miller of Bradford, juniors Belle Cable and Corina Conley of Franklin-Monroe, and four players from league champion Tri-Village including senior Emma Printz, juniors Lissa Siler and Maddie Downing and freshman Meghan Downing.

Tri-Village coach Brad Gray was also named Coach of the Year.

Whiteman is the league’s scoring leader with 23.2 points per game followed by Haney at 20.3 points per game and then Conley at 18.0 points per game. Gray ranks third in the league in rebounding at 9.2 per game. She also scores at a rate of 12.7 points per game. Cable is fifth in the league in assists with 3.5 per game. Miller is fifth in scoring with 15.2 points per game. Siler is sixth in scoring at 13.7 points per game, while Maddie Downing ranks second in rebounds (9.5) and Meghan Downing is fifth in rebounds (9.1). Printz averages 12.0 points per game and 3.1 assists per game.

The All-Conference second team members are Ansonia’s Trinity Henderson, Arcanum’s Madelyn Fearon and Kayla O’Daniel, Bethel’s Kenna Gray, Bradford’s Skipp Miller, Covington’s Claudia Harrington, Franklin-Monroe’s Kennedy Morris, Miami East’s Camryn Miller, National Trail’s Makena Laird and Newton’s Brooke Deeter.

Those named special mention in the league are Riley Marker (Ansonia), Gracie Garno (Arcanum), Olivia Reittinger (Bethel), Bianca Keener (Bradford), Lauren Christian (Covington), Chloe Peters (Franklin-Monroe), Rori Hunley (Miami East), Sidnie Hunt (Mississinawa Valley), Evan Byrd (National Trail), Mallory Dunlevy (Newton), Sidney Jackson (Tri-County North), Andi Bietry (Tri-Village) and Mackenzie Neal (Twin Valley South).

