Local wrestlers qualify for district meet

Several local wrestlers advanced to next weekend’s district meet after finishing in the top four of their respective weight classes during their sectional tournament.

In Division II at St.Paris Graham, Greenville finished fifth among the 13 teams with 128 points and had one individual champion in Andrew Stachler at 106 pounds. Stachler defeated Caleb Thomas of Monroe by a 7-4 decision.

Also advancing to the D-II district meet for Greenville will be Jacob Mikesell, who was runner-up at 152 pounds after losing by technical fall t0 Monroe’s Sam Price, 18-3.

Zane Mancillas placed third at 170 pounds, as did Tytan Grote at 220 pounds, and Riley Slade (126) and Colton McCartney (285) each earned district berths by placing fourth. Ben Hartzell (113) and Dean Hurd (138) are alternates for the Green Wave.

In Division III, Versailles was crowned team champion with 215 points at the Lehman Catholic sectional. The Tigers have 10 wrestlers advancing to the district tournament including sectional champions Cael Bey at 152 pounds and Tyler Gigandet at 170 pounds.

Bey won his title match by a 3-2 decision over Brookville’s Gianni Carey, while Gigandet won his title match by a 6-3 decision over Ethan Knapke of Lehman Catholic. Jacob Poling was runner-up at 126 pounds after losing by technical fall 15-0 to Legacy Christian’s Gavin Brown. Three Versailles wrestlers placed third at their weight class including Carson Bey at 132 pounds, Nick Monnier at 1138 pounds and Isaac Grilliot at 195 pounds. Four more advanced to district by placing fourth including Mike Reed at 106 pounds, Kobe Epperly at 113 pounds, Noah Barga at 145 pounds and Derek Cavin at 182 pounds.

The Tigers also have four alternates including Noah Brown at 120 pounds, Alex Kaiser at 160 pounds, Brayden Kiehl at 20 ponds and Austin Nerderman at 285 pounds.

Also in Division III, Arcanum placed fourth as a team with 106 points at the Covington sectional. The Trojans have four wrestlers advancing to the district meet including sectional champion Jayden Heltsley at 285 pounds. He defeated Carlisle’s Kaleb Carl by pin at 2:27. Cameron Haney and Ethin Hoffman were runners-up at 120 and 132 pounds respectively. Haney lost his title bout to Mechanicsburg’s Luke Stroud by a 6-0 decision, while Hoffman was pinned in 46 seconds by Jake Hurst of Mechanicsburg. Brayden Gillem also advanced to the district meet by placing fourth at 145 pounds, and Arcanum will have two alternates in Cristian Snider (106) and Cael Gostomsky (160).

The Division II district tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at Wilmington High School, while the Division III district tournament will take place at Troy’s Hobart Arena on both days.

