Versailles gymnasts qualify for state competition

The Versailles and Greenville gymnasts participated at the Southwest District Championships on Saturday at Lakota East High School. There were 16 teams in attendance and 10 individuals who competed that day. The teams need four scores to make a team score on each event and can use up to six gymnasts in the competition.

Versailles gymnasts had a terrific outcome through their competition. As a team, Versailles finished second in the district to go onto state as a team. This is the second time for Versailles competing at state for gymnastics with them having a team the last three years. They competed in 2017 and placed sixth in the state. This year’s team consists of seniors Jadyn Barga and Madison Ahrens, junior Ellie Barga and sophomore Jayla Pothast. The Versailles team scored 135.825, beating out Beavercreek, who had a 134.75, and Troy, who had a 134.40. Versailles will be competing on Friday at Hillard Bradley High School for the State team competition.

For individuals to qualify for the state competition only the top six placements at districts get to travel to Hillard Bradley on Saturday. Scoring for Versailles and entering the individual competition will be Jadyn Barga, Madison Ahrens and Ellie Barga. Jadyn Barga placed first in the All-Around, first on Vault and Bars and second on Floor. Madison Ahrens placed second on Beam, third on Floor and fifth All-Around. Ellie Barga will be joining the two seniors as she placed sixth in the All-Around, fourth on Floor and sixth on Beam. These three Versailles girls took three of the six spots for the All-Around competition.

Also, Madison Ahrens and Jadyn Barga were recognized as scholar athletes. They also received the All-District Award, along with Ellie Barga. Jadyn also received the Sportsmanship Award for Versailles.

Greenville sophomore Emily Marchal competed strongly on Saturday as well maintaining her season-long average. From the start to the end of the season, Marchal finished nicely with a 2 point improvement. She did well at districts and finished in the top half on Bars and Beam. Marchal also received the Sportsmanship award.

Friday’s team competition will begin at 3 p.m. for the Parade of Teams. Saturday’s individual competition will begin with a Parade of Champions at 11:30 a.m.

The Versailles gymnastics teams finished as runner-up in the district tournament at Lakota East this past Saturday. By placing second overall, the Tigers advance to the state meet as a team for the second time in their history. Pictured left to riht are team members Ellie Barga, Jadyn Barga, Madison Ahrens and Jayla Pothast. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_Versailles-district-runner-up.jpg The Versailles gymnastics teams finished as runner-up in the district tournament at Lakota East this past Saturday. By placing second overall, the Tigers advance to the state meet as a team for the second time in their history. Pictured left to riht are team members Ellie Barga, Jadyn Barga, Madison Ahrens and Jayla Pothast. Submitted photos Greenville sophomore Emily Marchal had a strong finish to her season at the district meet on Saturday. She also received the Sportsmanship Award. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_Emily-Marchal.jpg Greenville sophomore Emily Marchal had a strong finish to her season at the district meet on Saturday. She also received the Sportsmanship Award. Submitted photos Versailles had three gymnasts also qualify for the state individual competition next week. Pictured left to right are Ellie Barga, Madison Ahrens and Jadyn Barga. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_Individual-state-qualifiers.jpg Versailles had three gymnasts also qualify for the state individual competition next week. Pictured left to right are Ellie Barga, Madison Ahrens and Jadyn Barga. Submitted photos