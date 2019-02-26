Bradford hires new football coach

BRADFORD — The Bradford Board of Education held a special meeting on Monday evening to hire a new varsity football coach, welcoming Robert Price of Union to the district.

“We’re glad to have you on board,” Bradford Superintendent Joe Hurst said.

The board voted 4-0 to approve Price’s position. Board member Maria Brewer was absent.

Price thanked the board for having the special meeting to hire him as well as thanked the community members and other school and sport officials who attended the meeting to meet Price.

“I look forward to getting to know you,” Price said.

Price is a math teacher at Fairborn High School, where he also previously worked as the assistant varsity football coach for one year. Prior to his experience there, he also coached for four years in a suburb in Maryland.

“My wife’s from here so we relocated to be around family,” Price said.

When asked what drew him to this position, he said he was looking to be a part of a small school and a “close-knit community.”

“This is a great opportunity to do that,” Price said.

Price, who is originally from a small town in New York, added, “This is very much like home for me.”

A number of Price’s future varsity football players also greeted Price during the special meeting on Monday evening.

