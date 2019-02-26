Versailles players recognized on All-MAC basketball teams

The Midwest Athletic Conference has released its All-Conference boys and girls basketball teams and several Versailles players have been recognized for their seasons.

Both Michael Stammen and Evan Hiestand were named to the All-MAC boys first team, while on the girls side Caitlin McEldowney and Lindsey Winner received first team honors. Hiestand is a senior and Stammen, McEldowney and Winner are all juniors.

Stammen is averaging 15.4 points per game this season, while Hiestand is scoring at a 13 per game clip. Hiestand also averages 5.9 rebounds per game and Stammen is getting 3.7 assists per game.

McEldowney and Winner are averaging 9.8 and 9.4 points per game respectively. Winner also getting 8.3 rebounds per game, while McEldowney is averaging 3.6 assists per game.

Also on the MAC All-Conference boys first team is Coldwater’s Marcus Bruns and Cole Frilling, Fort Recovery’s Payton Jutte, Marion Local’s Nathan Bruns, Minster’s Mike Ketner and Jarod Schulze, St. Henry’s Jay Knapke, Caden Niekamp and Zach Niekamp and St. John’s Jared Wurst.

Marion Local’s Nathan Bruns was named the MAC Player of the Year and St. Henry’s Eric Rosenbeck was named the Coach of the Year. St. Henry also was the team champion in the league with an 8-1 record.

Versailles junior Ryan Martin was named to the second team. He was joined by Coldwater’s Ben Wenning, Marion Local’s Nick Tangeman, Minster’s Cody Frericks and Jack Heitbrink, New Bremen’s Bryce Blickle and Nolan Bornhorst, Parkway’s Dylan Hughes, Caleb Kinney and Preston Stober, St. John’s Lucas Metcalfe and St. Henry’s Ethan Thieman.

Honorable mention players included Jacob Wenning (Coldwater), Clay Schmitz (Fort Recovery), Matt Rethman (Marion Local), Jacob Salazar (Minster), Mitchell Hays (New Bremen), Sam Anspach (New Knoxville), Mason Baxter (Parkway), Ben Evers (St. Henry) and Tyler Ruda (St. John’s).

Aside from McEldowney and Winner being on the first team for girls, other first team selections were Coldwater’s Lauren Gilliland, Fort Recovery’s Val Muhlenkamp, Minster’s Courtney Prenger and Ivy Wolf, New Bremen’s Kelly Naylor, New Knoxville’s Megan Jurosic and Erin Scott, St. Henry’s Danielle Lange and St. John’s Paige Gaynier and Betty Vorst.

Versailles senior Elizabeth Ording was named to the MAC second team and senior Kelsey Custenborder received honorable mention for the Lady Tigers.

Also on the second team are Coldwater’s Kate Leichty, Fort Recovery’s Olivia Patch, Marion Local’s Alana Pohlman, Heidi Rethman and Natalie Rethman, Minster’s Janae Hoying and Demaris Wolf, New Bremen’s Madison Cordonnier, Parkway’s Claire Eichler and St. Henry’s Allison Siefring and Nora Vaughn.

Also receiving honorable mention status are Alli May (Coldwater), Alli Vaughn (Fort Recovery), Kelsey Koenig (Marion Local), Jessica Falk (Minster), Hanna Tenkman (New Bremen), Morgan Leffel (New Knoxville), Leah Harshman (Parkway), Cora Stammen (St. Henry) and Taylor Zuber (St. John’s).

