Maid-Rite announces sportsmanship winners

The Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe has announced its sportsmanship winners for the weeks of Jan. 21 and 28.

The Jan. 21 winners are Lonnie Arnett, Jr. High girls basketball; T.J.Barr, Jr. High boys basketball; Kaitlyn Byrum, Jr. High cheerleaders; Mason Perkins, Jr. High wrestling; Saki Nakamura, Girls basketball; Alec Fletcher, Boys basketball; Sydney Crews, Reserve and Varsity cheerleaders; Michael Cline, Reserve and Varsity wrestling; Carmen Badell, Boys and Girls swimming; and Caiden Lutz, Boys and Girls bowling.

The Jan. 28 winners are Kelly Witwer, Jr. High girls basketball; Tyler McKinniss, Jr. High boys basketball; Skylar Bryson, Jr. High cheerleaders; Abby Raffel, Jr. High wrestling; Koryann Elliott, Girls basketball; Alex Baumgardner, Boys basketball; Mary Burk, Reserve and Varsity cheerleaders; Logan Thatcher, Reserve and Varsity wrestling; Jenna Hughes, Boys and Girls swimming; and Shila Thompson, Boys and Girls bowling.