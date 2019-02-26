Ohio State beats No. 22 Iowa behind freshman Justin Ahrens’ 29 points

COLUMBUS (AP) — Freshman Justin Ahrens scored a career-high 29 points to lead Ohio State to a 90-70 victory over No. 22 Iowa on Tuesday night.

Kaleb Wesson chipped in 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes, Keyshawn Woods scored 13, Andre Wesson had 11 and Duane Washington Jr. scored 10.

Ahrens scored nine points in a span of 1:08 during a larger 12-2 Ohio State run that put the Buckeyes up 74-56 with 8:42 left in the game. He ended up 6 of 10 on 3-pointers, and was 9 for 9 at the foul line.

Ohio State (18-10, 8-9 Big Ten), fighting to improve its NCAA Tournament chances, got its first win in five tries against ranked teams this season.

Joe Wieskamp had 17 points to lead Iowa (21-7, 10-7), and Tyler Cook added 12 points.

The first half was played fairly evenly with seven ties and three lead changes. OSU’s C.J. Jackson splashed a 3-pointer in the final minute to stake his team to a 36-33 halftime advantage.

There were swings each way as Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon produced four points on a possession after OSU coach Chris Holtmann was assessed a technical foul. Ahrens also had a four-point play as Iowa’s Nicholas Baer was hit with a flagrant foul for grabbing him on a drive attempt.

Tempers flared in the second half as Iowa freshman Connor McCaffery and his father, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, were hit with technical fouls.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes came into the game on the NCAA Tournament bubble and badly needed the win over a ranked team.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes had won five of six heading into the game but couldn’t overcome Ahrens and the Buckeyes.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Rutgers on Saturday.

Ohio State: At No. 14 Purdue on Saturday.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/02/web1_Ohio-State-Logo-WEB.jpg

By Steve Helwagen Associated Press

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25