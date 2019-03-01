Greenville’s season ends in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – It was a tough match up from the get go – one of the top-ranked teams in the state going against winless Greenville.

Trotwood-Madison is undefeated in league play and has only lost two games all season, so it was a tough row to hoe for the Wave. Still, the team went out and performed the best that they could. They played well in spurts, but they were out matched by a taller and more athletic Trotwood-Madison team. By games end, it would be a decisive victory by the Rams, 83-38.

Greenville was competitive in the first quarter. They played a zone defense and a shell offense. Trotwood-Madison pressed and they did get some turnovers. But Greenville was able to break the press for the most part but despite getting good looks, their shots were not falling. The first quarter ended on a buzzer beater by Tyler Beyke. He threw up a shot from about 8 feet beyond the arc and hit nothing but net.

It was 22-11 at this point, but at the start of the second quarter the Rams press was effective. The Greenville coach had to take a time out and sort things out with the team. Still the team was rattled and it was hard to make up lost ground.

Even when both teams substituted in the last quarter Greenville played hard and did their best. Every basket they made, they earned. Greenville did close out the second half as they did with the first half – making a circus shot just before the buzzer. Bryce Shilt did a fade away jumper under pressure from about 16 feet out and tickled the net as time ran out.

“They are the top ranked team in the state and that’s the best that we played against them in my three years here,” Greenville coach Kyle Joseph said. “We had a plan coming in and we executed it well early, but they are a ranked team and they were able to overcome what we put up against them.

“We kept battling and everything that we did was due to our seniors,” he continued. “They continued to push and lead. We wanted to compete and we talked about the difference in playing hard and playing with a purpose. You can run around and play hard, but when you compete, you play hard but with a purpose. Initially we did a good job tonight, but we played a really good team. We played a little faster than what we should at times, but we played within ourselves and did the things that we could.”

Scoring for Greenville – Marcus Wood 2, Tyler Beyke 9, Noah Walker 8, Jordan Dill 6, Foster Cole 3, Bryce Shilt 2, Nolan Curtis 8.

