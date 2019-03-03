Ethan Conley named D-IV District Player of the Year

Franklin-Monroe senior Ethan Conley was named over the weekend as the Division IV Southwest District Player of the Year, by a media panel in the district.

Conley, a 6-foot-4 Ashland University commit, averaged 27.3 points per game his senior season in leading the Jets to a sectional championship this past Friday night. FM will play Jackson Center in a district final at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8 at the University of Dayton Arena.

Conley was joined in the D-IV first team by Ansonia senior Hunter Muir, who averaged 12.6 points per game during the regular season. Muir and the Tigers made it to the sectional finals as well, but lost to Fort Loramie 33-23 on Friday night.

In Division III, Versailles junior Michael Stammen was named to the second team and Arcanum junior carter Gray was named to the third team. There were also a number of Darke County players named to the honorable mention list across the four boys divisions including Greenville’s Noah Walker (D-II), Versailles senior Evan Hiestand (D-III), Arcanum senior Evan Atchley (D-III), Ansonia junior Hunter Buckingham (D-IV), Mississinawa Valley senior D.J. Howell (D-IV) and Bradford’s Connor Jones (D-IV).

In girls basketball, Darke County had several players named to their respective first teams including three in Division IV. Tri-Village’s Maddie and Meghan Downing and Franklin-Monroe’s Corina Conley all were named first team in D-IV, while Versailles junior Lindsey Winner was named to the first team in Division III.

Maddie Downing averaged 12.4 and Meghan Downing averaged 12.8 points for the Patriots in the regular season. Tri-Village won its third consecutive district championship on Saturday. Conley scored a 18 points a game for the Lady Jets and Winner had a 9.4 points per game average for the Lady Tigers. Winner an Lady Tigers also won a district title on Saturday, while the Lady Jets finished their season as district runners-up.

Also in D-IV, Bradford freshman Austy Miller was named to the second team, while in D-III both Arcanum freshman Taylor Gray and Versailles junior Caitlin McEldowney also were named to the second team.

Several players also made were third team selections including Greenville junior Haleigh Mayo-Behnken (D-II), Tri-Village junior Lissa Siler (D-IV) and Franklin-Monroe’s Belle Cable (D-IV).

Several more Darke County players also were named to their respective honorable mention lists including Versailles senior Elizabeth Ording (D-III), Arcanum junior Kayla O’Daniel and freshman Hailey Unger (D-III), Ansonia senior Trinity Henderson (D-IV), Mississinawa Valley senior Sidnie Hunt (D-IV) and Tri-Village senior Emma Printz (D-IV).

Below is the entire list for the boys and girls Southwest District teams with only local honorable mention players listed.

BOYS

The 2018-19 All-Southwest District boys high school basketball teams, as selected by a media panel from the district:

DIVISION I

FIRST TEAM: Samari Curtis, Xenia, 6-foot-4, senior, 34.4 points per game; Andre Gordon, Sidney, 6-2, sr., 22.6; Michael Kreill, Vandalia Butler, 6-1, sr., 15.3; Miles McBride, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, 6-2, sr., 14.1; Ra’Heim Moss, Springfield, 6-4, sr., 18.0; Alec Pfriem, Moeller, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Bash Wieland, Liberty Twp. Lakota East, 6-5, sr., 19.5.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samari Curtis, Xenia.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Carl Kremer, Moeller.

SECOND TEAM: Ryan Hall, Kettering Fairmont, 6-4, sr., 18.0; Ronnie Hampton, Huber Heights Wayne, 5-10, sr., 16.0; D’Marco Howard, Hamilton, 6-2, sr., 18.7; Max Land, Moeller, 6-4, jr., 8.0; Landen Long, Mason, 6-0, sr., 18.1; Shaunn Monroe, Fairborn, 6-0, sr., 24.6; Mo Njie, Centerville, 6-9, jr., 8.7.

THIRD TEAM: Jacob Berkemeier, Cin. Oak Hills, 6-4, jr., 11.0; Rashaun Brown, Cin. Winton Woods, 6-2, sr., 17.0; Duncan Hall, Miamisburg, 6-6, sr., 12.0; Steven Huxell, Milford, 6-2, sr., 15.7; Kendall Moore, Dayton Belmont, 5-11, sr., 22.9; Cole Spencer, Morrow Little Miami, 6-0, sr., 18.6; Nathan Stockman, Cin. St. Xavier, 6-1, sr., 12.8.

DIVISION II

FIRST TEAM: Amari Davis, Trotwood-Madison, 6-foot-4, senior, 30.1 points per game; D’Arris Dean, Cincinnati Aiken, 6-0, sr., 21.9; Joey Edmonds, Cin. Wyoming, 6-0, sr., 19.0; Milton Gage, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 5-11, sr., 17.9; Paul McMillan, Cin. Hughes, 6-2, sr., 25.1; C.J. Napier, Franklin Bishop Fenwick, 6-5, sr., 19.3; Nehki Smith, Cin. Taft, 6-6, jr., 22.4.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Amari Davis, Trotwood-Madison.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Staley, Chaminade Julienne.

SECOND TEAM: Carl Blanton, Trotwood-Madison, 6-3, jr., 18.5; Twon Hines, Dayton Northridge, 6-1, sr., 21.5; Dionte McBride, Woodward, 6-3, sr., 27.0; Anthony McComb, Dayton Thurgood Marshall, 6-2, so., 17.0;

Thomas Myers, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 6-6, sr., 15.2; Evan Prater, Wyoming, 6-5, jr., 17.0; Darren Rubin, Oakwood, 6-0, jr., 22.2.

THIRD TEAM: Jack Clement, Bellefontaine, 6-0, sr., 20.4; Tyler Eberhart, Springfield Kenton Ridge, 6-7, jr., 20.3; Justin Pappas, Hamilton Badin, 6-5, sr., 13.9; Chris’seon Stringer, Taft, 6-3, sr., 18.2; Brady Uhl, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-1, jr., 18.3; Rylan Woods, Cin. Summit Country Day, 6-0, sr., 17.0;

HONORABLE MENTION: Noah Walker, Greenville.

DIVISION III

FIRST TEAM: Griffin Doseck, Anna, 6-foot-5, senior, 15.0 points per game; Alex Dotson, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 6-4, sr., 13.3; Trevon Ellis, Dayton Stivers School for the Arts, 6-3, jr., 13.0; Jacob Gudorf, Brookville, 6-3, sr., 15.2; Brayden Sipple, Blanchester, 6-4, so., 26.2; Grant Whisman, Middletown Madison, 6-7, jr., 16.7; Mark Wise, Cin. Deer Park, 6-4, jr., 18.0.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mark Wise, Deer Park.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Felix Turner, Stivers.

SECOND TEAM: Willie Bowman, West Alexandria Twin Valley South, 6-3, sr., 19.6; AJ Garrett, Purcell Marian, 6-6, sr., 12.2; Steven Gentry Jr., Deer Park, 6-0, jr., Jr., 15.3; Brice Hill, Cin. Seven Hills, 6-5, sr., 15.4; Kendal James, Tipp City Bethel, 5-11, sr., 20.2; Brandon Ross, Reading, 5-9, sr., 15.4; Michael Stammen, Versailles, 5-10, jr., 15.4.

THIRD TEAM: Ibrahima Athie, Deer Park, 6-6, sr., 17.7; Bart Bixler, Anna, 5-11, jr., 16.0; Carter Gray, Arcanum, 6-4, jr., 15.6; Noah Pack, Georgetown, 6-8, sr., 17.5; Allen Lattimore, Stivers, 6-0, so., 14.0; Steven Noung, Cin. Madeira, 6-1, sr., 15.3; Skyler Schmidt, Batavia Clermont Northeastern, 6-7, so., 22.9.

HONORABLE MENTION: Evan Hiestand, Versailles; Evan Atchley, Arcanum.

DIVISION IV

FIRST TEAM: Ethan Conley, Arcanum Franklin Monroe, 6-foot-4, senior, 27.3 points per game; Adonis Davis, Springfield Emmanuel Christian Academy, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Sabien Doolittle, Springfield Catholic Central, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Hunter Muir, Ansonia, 6-3, sr., 12.6; Trent Platfoot, Jackson Center, 6-0, sr., 12.5; Erik Uszynski, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy, 6-4, sr., 16.1; Kaden Warner, Cincinnati James Gamble Montessori, 5-11, so., 24.9.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ethan Conley, Franklin Monroe.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Carl Woods, Fairfield Cincinnati Christian.

SECOND TEAM: Charlie Bertemes, South Charleston Southeastern Local, 6-2, sr., 17.6; Nick Brandewie, Fort Loramie, 5-10, jr., 8.0; Trey Dunn, Catholic Central, 5-10, sr., 10.0; Daniel Kearns, Russia, 6-5, sr., 11.4; Michael McCants, Gamble Montessori, 6-3, jr., 18.8; Aidan Reichert, Jackson Center, 6-4, so., 14.5; Logan Woods, Fairfield Cincinnati Christian, 6-2, fr., 12.9.

THIRD TEAM: Andrew Clark, Yellow Springs, 5-11, sr., 17.5; Colby Cross, Cedarville, 5-10, jr., 17.0; Spencer Heuker, Botkins, 6-2, sr., 12.0; Roman Newsome, Legacy Christian, 5-10, so., 11.2; Cameron Rogers, Cin. Christian, 6-3, jr., 10.3; Fred Shropshire, Emmanuel Christian, 6-2, jr., 14.0; Lane Willoby, DeGraff Riverside, 6-0, sr., 13.6.

HONORABLE MENTION: Hunter Buckingham, Ansonia; DJ Howell, Union City Mississinawa Valley; Connor Jones, Bradford.

GIRLS

The 2018-19 All-Southwest District girls high school basketball teams, as selected by a media panel from the district:

DIVISION I

FIRST TEAM: Destiny Bohanon, Huber Heights Wayne, 5-foot-9, senior, 15.1 points per game; Chance Gray, West Chester Lakota West, 5-9, fr., 14.8; Mya Jackson, Wilmington, 5-7, sr., 25.0; Gabbie Marshall, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, 5-9, sr., 13.7; Sammie Puisis, Mason, 6-1, sr., 17.5; Corinne Thomas, New Carlisle, Tecumseh, 5-9, sr., 22.0; Amy Velasco, Centerville, 5-6, so., 14.0.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sammie Puisis, Mason.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Andy Fishman, Lakota West.

SECOND TEAM: KK Bransford, Mount Notre Dame, 5-10, fr., 17.0; Sean Kelly Darks, Cin. Walnut Hills, 5-10, jr., 17.8; Lexi Fleming, Cin. Mercy McAuley, 5-6, jr., 14.0; Jillian Hayes, Loveland, 6-2, jr., 17.3; Mickayla Perdue, Springfield, 5-9, so., 21.4; CiCi Riggins, Hamilton, 5-11, sr., 16.0; Madeline Westbeld, Kettering Fairmont, 6-2, jr., 15.8.

THIRD TEAM: Madison Bartley, Fairmont, 6-3, jr., 14.0; Presley Griffitts, Tecumseh, 5-11, sr., 15.6; Aubryanna Hall, Wayne, 6-0, so., 12.5; Julia Hoefling, Mount Notre Dame, 6-0, sr., 7.0; Cotie McMahon, Centerville, 5-11, fr., 14.5; Kennedi Myles, Walnut Hills, 6-1, sr., 13.1; Kaitlyn Simpkins, Morrow Little Miami, 5-5, sr., 13.5.

DIVISION II

FIRST TEAM: Maddie Antenucci, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 5-foot-10, junior, 19.3 points per game; Emma Broermann, Hamilton Badin, 6-2, sr., 17.0; Elisabeth Bush, Dayton Carroll, 5-8, sr., 13.5; Layne Ferrell, Franklin, 6-1, sr., 20.8; Lauren Hapgood, Dayton Oakwood, 5-8, sr., 20.0; Mikala Morris, Springfield Kenton Ridge, 6-2, sr., 27.0; Kylee Sheppard, Cin. Roger Bacon, 5-9, so., 11.3.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Layne Ferrell, Franklin.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Andy Holderman, Tipp City Tippecanoe.

SECOND TEAM: Emily Byrne, Cin. McNicholas, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Clarissa Craig, Roger Bacon, 6-3, so., 13.0; Paige Garr, Goshen, 5-7, sr., 17.2; Sha’mya Leigh, Trotwood-Madison, 5-10, sr., 17.9; Ashleigh Mader, Tippecanoe, 5-8, so., 11.2; Chloe Smith, Germantown Valley View, 5-9, sr., 11.7; Sky Thomas, Cin. Wyoming, 6-2, sr., 8.8.

THIRD TEAM: Ti’ Ajisa Christopher, Cin. Woodward, 5-6, jr., 16.9; Kendall Clodfelter, Tippecanoe, 5-6, jr., 8.3; Julia Keller, Carroll, 6-0, jr., 13.3; Haleigh Mayo-Behnken, Greenville, 5-7, jr., 12.2; Ella Riggs, Cin. Indian Hill, 5-7, fr., 17.0; Jordan Rogers, Franklin, 5-9, so., 10.0; Sophie Sloneker, Monroe, 5-11, sr., 10.0.

DIVISION III

FIRST TEAM: Amil Ali-Shakir, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5-foot-8, senior, 13.2 points per game; Jessica Chase, Williamsburg, 5-5, sr., 17.0; Morgan Haney, Casstown Miami East, 5-8, sr., 23.3; Jenna Lovely, Camden Preble Shawnee, 5-6, sr., 12.0; Rachel Murray, Waynesville, 5-6, sr., 19.8; Marcella Sizer, Waynesville, 6-0, sr., 13.3; Lindsey Winner, Versailles, 6-2, jr., 9.4.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rachel Murray, Waynesville

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tim Gabbard, Waynesville.

SECOND TEAM: Simone Christmon, Cin. James Gamble Montessori, 5-9, sr., 20.2; Kristen Dickison, West Milton Milton-Union, 5-6, sr., 20.2; Taylor Gray, Arcanum, 6-0, fr., 9.9; Sha’Dai Hale, Purcell Marian, 5-11, sr., 11.9; Caitlin McEldowney, Versailles, 5-5, jr., 9.8; Dasia Thornton, Cin. Clark Montessori, 6-1, sr., 17.4; Reagan Ware, Springfield Greenon, 5-6, jr., 13.2.

THIRD TEAM: Lauren Barhorst, Anna, 6-2, jr., 10.7; Taylor Bee, Bethel Bethel-Tate, 5-9, jr., 10.0; Kendall Dewey, Cin. Mariemont, 5-5, jr., 14.0; Kenna Gray, Tipp City Bethel, 5-7, so., 11.7; Gabby Hollar, West Liberty-Salem, 5-7, sr., 10.7; Torey Macke, Cin. Deer Park, 5-7. Sr., 11.3; Sylvie Sonneman, Jamestown Greeneview, 5-11, jr., 15.2.

HONORABLE MENTION: Kayla O’Daniel, Hailey Unger, Arcanum; Elizabeth Ording, Versailles.

DIVISION IV

FIRST TEAM: Corina Conley, Arcanum Franklin Monroe, 6-foot, junior, 18.0 points per game; Sabrina Delbello, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-7, so., 13.1; Maddie Downing, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-1, jr., 12.4; Meghan Downing, Tri-Village, 6-2, fr., 12.8; Emma Hess, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy, 5-11, so., 16.8; Marissa Meiring, Fort Loramie, 5-8, jr., 11.0; Samantha Whiteman, Covington, 5-7, sr., 24.8.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samantha Whiteman, Covington.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Combs, Legacy Christian.

SECOND TEAM: Kathleen Ahner, Legacy Christian, 5-7, so., 11.0; Maddi Benjamin, Georgetown, 5-7, so., 10.2; Maggie Coe, Cedarville, 5-6, sr., 21.7; Austy Miller, Bradford, 5-5, fr., 15.2; Abbigail Peterson, Springfield Catholic Central, 5-7, so., 15.7; Laurissa Poling, Russia, 6-0, sr., 12.1; Dana Rose, Fort Loramie, 5-11, so., 8.2.

THIRD TEAM: Belle Cable, Franklin Monroe, 5-4, jr., 10.6; Jenna Cordonnier, Russia, 5-8, sr., 12.5; Sarah Earhart, Troy Christian, 6-2, jr., 11.0; Grace Forrest, Mechanicsburg, 5-7, so., 13.5; Kenzie Hoelscher, Fort Loramie, 6-0, so., 7.1; Lissa Siler, Tri-Village, 5-7, jr., 13.3; Angie Smith, Yellow Springs, 5-7, fr., 24.5.

HONORABLE MENTION: Trinity Henderson, Ansonia; Sidnie Hunt, Union City Mississinawa Valley; Emma Printz, Tri-Village.

Ethan Conley https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Ethan_Conley-2.jpg Ethan Conley Hunter Muir https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Hunter-Muir.jpg Hunter Muir Michael Stammen https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Michael-Stammen.jpg Michael Stammen Carter Gray https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Carter-Gray.jpg Carter Gray Corina Conley https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Corina_Conley-2-1-1.jpg Corina Conley Lindsey Winner https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Lindsey-Winner-1.jpg Lindsey Winner Maddie Downing https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Maddie-Downing-1.jpg Maddie Downing Meghan Downing https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Meghan-Downing-3.jpg Meghan Downing Austy Miller https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Austy-Miller.jpg Austy Miller Caitlin McEldowney https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Caitlin-McEldowney-mug.jpg Caitlin McEldowney Taylor Gray https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Taylor-Gray.jpg Taylor Gray Belle Cable https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Belle-Cable.jpg Belle Cable Haleigh Mayo-Behnken https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Haleigh-Mayo.jpg Haleigh Mayo-Behnken Lissa Siler https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Lissa-Siler.jpg Lissa Siler