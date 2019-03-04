Local Bowling Results

Premier League
Feb. 7, 2019
Standings
1. M T Enterprises (46-18)
2. Harley Renegades (38-26)
3. Michael’s Jewelry/Clocks (34-30)
4. Team Neff (34-30)
5. Strobel Construction (30-34)
6. R.W.D.S.U. (26-38)
7. Gilbert Termite & Pest Control (26-38)
8. Old Guys Rule (22-42)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: Derek Saylor 268, Mardy Hilderbrand 243, Jerry Blinn 238, Robert Staver 237, Greg Hottle 2234, Greg Hottle 233, Steve Baker 226, Jerry Burkett 225, Mardy Hilderbrand 225, Mardy Hilderbrand 223, Kim Hilderbrand 220, Kim Hilderbrand 217, Michael Kiser 215, Zach Melling 215, Wayne Marker 215, Jerry Blinn 215, Steve Olwine 215, Steve Olwine 214, Tim Rice 214, Doug Fowble 213, Brandon Rehmert 211, Brandon Rehmert 210, Wayne Marker 207, Tim Rice 206, Greg Hottle 203, Zach Melling 203, Josh Hawes 201.
High Series: Mardy Hilderbrand 691, Greg Hottle 670, Derek Saylor 641, Jerry Blinn 641, Steve Olwine 617, Zach Melling 610, Tim Rice 603, Kim Hilderbrand 603, Wayne Marker 602, Brandon Rehmert 599, Josh Hawes 598, Robert Staver 594, Michael Kiser 556, Doug Fowble 542, Jerry Burkett 540, Forrest Mills 535, John Blinn 534, Russ Potter 533, Kurtis Long 529, Steve Baker 524, Mike Lobenstein 521, Rick Harshbarger 521, Scott Reed 508, Daren Hiatt 505, Joe Reis 503.
Premier League
Feb. 14, 2019
Standings
1. M T Enterprises (50-22)
2. Harley Renegades (42-30)
3. Team Neff (40-32)
4. Michael’s Jewelry/Clocks (36-36)
5. R.W.D.S.U. (34-38)
6. Gilbert Termite & Pest Control (32-40)
7. Strobel Construction (32-40)
8. Old Guys Rule (22-50)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: Michael Kiser 266, Oscar Staver 258, Mardy Hilderbrand 257, Jerry Blinn 250, John Blinn 248, Kim Hilderbrand 247, Josh Hawes 246, Derek Saylor 246, Wayne Marker 245, Darrel Bingham 244, Joe Reis 238, Derek Saylor 225, Brandon Rehmert 224, Greg Hottle 224, Mike Lobenstein 221, Josh Blinn 218, Robert Staver 216, Mardy Hilderbrand 215, Steve Baker 215, Jerry Blinn 214, Wayne Marker 214, Kim Hilderbrand 213, Brandon Rehmert 213, Brandon Rehmert 212, Oscar Staver 212, Tim Rice 212, Derek Saylor 211.
High Series: Derek Saylor 682, Jerry Blinn 674, Mardy Hilderbrand 667, Kim Hilderbrand 662, John Blinn 661, Oscar Staver 655, Brandon Rehmert 649, Wayne Marker 648, Josh Hawes 630, Joe Reis 628, Michael Kiser 628, Tim Rice 611, Mike Lobenstein 610, Steve Olwine 595, Robert Staver 595, Darrel Bingham 578, Doug Fowble 568, Steve Baker 567, Greg Hottle 550, Tim Middlestetter 549, Larry Melling 531, Scott Reed 522, Tony Middlestetter 517, Jerry Burkett 513, Kurtis Long 502.
Premier League
Feb. 21, 2019
Standings
1. M T Enterprises (58-22)
2. Harley Renegades (50-30)
3. Team Neff (48-32)
4. R.W.D.S.U. (40-40)
5. Michael’s Jewelry/Clocks (36-44)
6. Gilbert Termite & Pest Control (34-46)
7. Strobel Construction (32-48)
8. Old Guys Rule (22-58)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: Mardy Hilderbrand 246, Josh Hawes 246, Jerry Blinn 236, Brandon Rehmert 234, Steve Olwine 227, Mike Lobenstein 225, Greg Hottle 223, Josh Hawes 222, Wayne Marker 220, Jerry Boolman 218, Zach Melling 217, Jerry Burkett 217, Tim Rice 214, Joe Reis 214, Kim Hilderbrand 214, Steve Olwine 214, Oscar Staver 213, Tim Rice 212, Steve Baker 212, Steve Snyder 209, Derek Saylor 207, Mardy Hilderbrand 205, Rob Meier 204, Russ Potter 204, Kim Hilderbrand 204, Zach Melling 203, Jerry Boolman 203.
High Series: Josh Hawes 661, Mardy Hilderbrand 653, Jerry Boolman 621, Steve Olwine 616, Zach Melling 615, Kim Hilderbrand 612, Jerry Blinn 603, Wayne Marker 595, Mike Lobenstein 589, Tim Rice 588, Joe Reis 581, Derek Saylor 579, Brandon Rehmert 573, Greg Hottle 563, Oscar Staver 563, Rob Meier 562, Darrel Bingham 557, Steve Snyder 554, Doug Fowble 541, Steve Baker 539, Kurtis Long 537, Jerry Burkett 534, Scott Reed 530, Russ Potter 519, Daren Hiatt 502.
Recreation League
Feb. 4, 2019
Standings
1. J.A. Flaig Lumber (120-48)
2. Milo’s (106-62)
3. Medicine and More (100-68)
4. C & F Shoes (90-78)
5. Fitzwater Tree Care (78-90)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: Steve Olwine 256, Cullen Blinn 248, Michael Pyles 247, Matt Forsythe 236, Doug Fowble 233, Matt Netzley 228, Shane Reed 227, Ryan Midlam 219, Steve Olwine 215, Craig Thompson 214, John Simons 213, Doug Fowble 212, Jim Bradley 212, Jay Adams 205, Jay Adams 203, Doug Fowble 202, Matt Netzley 201, Craig Thompson 200.
High Series: Steve Olwine 649, Doug Fowble 647, Matt Netzley 619, Matt Forsythe 611, Jay Adams 598, Craig Thompson 594, John Simons 581, Shane Reed 580, Michael Pyles 574, Cullen Blinn 547, Jim Bradley 541, Travis Nicholas 537, Scott Reed 529, Mike Lobenstein 522, Zach White 522, Layne Washington 502.
Recreation League
Feb. 11, 2019
Standings
1. J.A. Flaig Lumber (126-50)
2. Milo’s (108-68)
3. Medicine and More (108-68)
4. C & F Shoes (92-84)
5. Fitzwater Tree Care (84-92)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: Jerry Clark 279, Craig Thompson 267, Doug Bunger 267, Doug Bunger 257, Zach White 256, Cullen Blinn 237, Cullen Blinn 2236, Matt Forsythe 236, Steve Olwine 232, Matt Netzley 228, Steve Olwine 225, Doug Fowble 225, Cullen Blinn 222, Michael Pyles 215, Craig Thompson 214, Troy Stewart 212, Doug Bunger 211, Troy Stewart 211, John Simons 209, Jim Bradley 204, Katie Netzley 204, Steve Olwine 202, Matt Forsythe 202, Katie Netzley 201.
High Series: Doug Bunger 735, Cullen Blinn 695, Steve Olwine 659, Craig Thompson 634, Matt Netzley 616, Matt Forsythe 607, Troy Stewart 603, Jerry Clark 600, Doug Fowble 595, Zach White 591, Katie Netzley 558, Scott Reed 551, Michael Pyles 549, John Simons 532, Jim Bradley 514.
Recreation League
Feb. 18, 2019
Standings
1. J.A. Flaig Lumber (130-54)
2. Milo’s (116-68)
3. Medicine and More (112-72)
4. Fitzwater Tree Care (92-92)
5. C & F Shoes (92-92)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: Matt Netzley 290, Cullen Blinn 261, John Simons 245, Craig Thompson 237, Zach White 229, Troy Stewart 225, Matt Netzley 224, Shane Reed 220, Randy Shell 218, Matt Netzley 218, Doug Fowble 218, Craig Thompson 216, Craig Thompson 214, Natalie Blinn 213, Natalie Blinn 211, Zach White 211, Randy Shell 208, Steve Olwine 207, Doug Bunger 207, Travis Nicholas 202.
High Series: Matt Netzley 732, Craig Thompson 667, Zach White 619, Cullen Blinn 601, Randy Shell 600, Doug Fowble 588, Natalie Blinn 586, Troy Stewart 580, Steve Olwine 577, John Simons 568, Travis Nicholas 554, Michael Pyles 550, Scott Reed 546, Doug Bunger 537.
Recreation League
Feb. 25, 2019
Standings
1. J.A. Flaig Lumber (134-58)
2. Milo’s (122-70)
3. Medicine and More (114-78)
4. C & F Shoes (100-92)
5. Fitzwater Tree Care (96-96)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: Cullen Blinn 268, Matt Forsythe 257, Steve Olwine 256, Michael Pyles 245, Robert Staver 235, Matt Forsythe 234, David Fletcher Jr. 232, Doug Fowble 232, Zach White 225, David Fletcher Jr. 223, Matt Netzley 221, Cindy Swank 219, Matt Forsythe 215, Robert Staver 215, Doug Fowble 214, Troy Stewart 213, Scott Reed 213, Doug Fowble 212, Jerry Clark 211, John Simons 211, Cullen Blinn 211, Michael Pyles 209, Steve Olwine 208, Zach White 207, Doug Bunger 205, David Fletcher Jr. 201.
High Series: Matt Forsythe 706, Cullen Blinn 663, David Fletcher Jr. 656, Doug Fowble 648, Robert Staver 644, Steve Olwine 633, Matt Netzley 602, Michael Pyles 598, Doug Bunger 578, Scott Reed 560, Zach White 559, Mike Lobenstein 551, Troy Stewart 547, Shane Reed 536, John Simons 531, Cindy Swank 527, Jerry Clark 522.
Major League Treaty 2018
Feb. 13, 2019 (Week 23 of 30)
Standings
1. Purple Cow Creamery (132-60)
2. Greenville National Bank (114-78)
3. Team O’Reilly (112-80)
4. Troutwine Auto (108-84)
5. Orme Hardware (104-88)
6. Asphalt Sealcoaters (98-94)
7. Misfits (92-100)
8. Miller’s Tavern (80-112)
9. Wings Etc. (78-114)
10. Bye (42-150)
Last Week’s Top Scores
Scratch Series (Men): Jim Weimer 640, Robert Staver 621, Chad Potter 610.
Scratch Game (Men): Kent Lephart 253, Chris Sinclair 225, Phil Stubbs 204.
Scratch Series (Women): Jeanette Weimer 498, Connie Michael 408.
Scratch Game (Women): Gina Fryman 181, Kathy Eley 150.
Major League Treaty 2018
Feb. 20, 2019 (Week 24 of 30)
Standings
1. Purple Cow Creamery (134-66)
2. Team O’Reilly (120-80)
3. Greenville National Bank (120-80)
4. Orme Hardware (110-90)
5. Troutwine Auto (108-92)
6. Asphalt Sealcoaters (106-94)
7. Misfits (96-104)
8. Miller’s Tavern (80-120)
9. Wings Etc. (80-120)
10. Bye (46-154)
Last Week’s Top Scores
Scratch Series (Men): Jim Weimer 696, Robert Staver 682, J.J. Staver 611.
Scratch Game (Men): Cullen Blinn 255, Chad Potter 243, Russ Potter 210.
Scratch Series (Women): Tiffany Potter 457, Kathy Eley 390.
Scratch Game (Women): Gina Fryman 157, Connie Michael 137.