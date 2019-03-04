Tiger bowling competes in state tournament

VERSAILLES —The Versailles High School bowling team competed in the OHSAA 2019 State Bowling Tournament in Columbus at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl on Saturday, March 2. The first game consisted of Tyler Gehret, Justin Heitkamp, Derek Morris, Jay Mumaw, and Landon Henry. Landon led the Tigers with a 189 for the Tigers to roll 864 in the first game.

The second game was comprised of Tyler Gehret, Justin Heitkamp, Derek Morris, Quayd Pearson, Matthew Francis, Jay Mumaw, and Landon Henry. Jay led the Tigers with 207 for the Tigers to roll 878.

The third game was made up of Tyler Gehret, Justin Heitkamp, Quayd Pearson, Drew Cotner, Jay Mumaw, and Landon Henry. Landon led the Tigers by starting out with a five bagger and ending with a four bagger to roll 255. Tyler also put together a five bagger to roll a 231. The Tigers were able to roll 975 for the third game. Coach Philpot commented, “The boys were a little nervous at the start but we settled in and made some good adjustments, each game we got better.”

The first baker game saw Justin Heitkamp, Matthew Francis, Tyler Gehret, Jay Mumaw, and Landon Henry. Stringing together a turkey, the Tigers were able to roll 180.

The second baker game was comprised of Justin Heitkamp, Matthew Francis, Tyler Gehret, Jay Mumaw, and Landon Henry. Stringing another turkey togher, the Tigers were able to roll 190.

The final baker game consisted of Matthew Francis, Tyler Gehret, Jay Mumaw, Landon Francis, and Quayd Pearson. The Tigers rolled a 166.

Overall, the Tigers rolled a total pin count of 3253 for a 14th place finish. Coach Philpot commented, “ I thought the boys bowled really good today. The scores were really high. They have not been this high in a state final in 3 or 4 years. The score we had this year would have qualified 6th seed last year.”

Some notable individual finishers were Landon Henry in 22nd and Tyler Gehret 42nd. Coach Philpot stated, “Landon Henry was really consistent all day shooting 632 and finishing 22nd overall.”

Coach Philpot reflected on the season, “ I am proud of these young men on their hard work, passion for the game, and how they work together as a team to get better as the year went on. Thanks to the lone senior Quayd Pearson for a great four years and the leadership he showed to the underclassmen.”