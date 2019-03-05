Nicole Berry G-Mac shot put champion

FINDLAY – Nicole Berry, a High School All-American athlete from Darke County continues to make her mark at the college level competing for the NCAA DII Tiffin Lady Dragons track and field team.

Competing as a freshman in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) indoor Championship, Berry earned first place in the shot put with a 15.18m throw (49’9-1/2”) to give the Franklin Monroe alum the conference meet record.

“I am so blessed to have an amazing support system behind me pushing me to be the best I can be,” said Berry. “I would love to come into the National meet sitting a little higher but I will just keep on grinding and doing the things I need to do to get where I want to be. My plans for the future are to make national in a least one event for the next four years.”

After Saturday’s outing, Berry owns three of the top four all-time indoor marks in shot put for the G-MAC while finishing eighth in the weight throw, an event new to Berry.

Nicole contributed 11 of the 188.50 points the Lady Dragons earned to win their first conference championship in the school’s history.

Berry got the all-time indoor G-MAC record a week earlier at the Kent Sate Open when she hit a mark of 15.64 – 51’3-3/4” earning her an automatic qualifier to the NCAA DII National Indoor Track & Field Meet in Pittsburg, Kansas on March 8-9, 2019.

Berry has twice been named Athlete of the Week by the G-MAC in the 2019 season.

PHOTO CAPTION: 2019 Tiffin University Women’s Indoor Track & Field championship team.

“Another Dragon atop the podium with another meet record. This time it’s freshman phenom Nicole Berry, auto qualifier, overall conference record holder and 2x field athlete of the week,” stated a quote from the G-MAC Instagram account.

“Nicole Berry continued her dominant season, winning the shot put with a meet record of 15.18m,” said a quote from gotiffindragons.com.

Berry, a 2017 Lady Jets graduate is the daughter of Ryan and Mindy Berry.

Tiffin University team wins first ever conference championship. (Courtesy Photo) https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Tiffin-team.jpg Tiffin University team wins first ever conference championship. (Courtesy Photo) Nicole Berry takes her winning place on the podium for the Tiffin Lady Dragons track and field team with Findlay in second place and Hillsdale finishing third. (Courtesy Photo) https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Nicole-podium.jpg Nicole Berry takes her winning place on the podium for the Tiffin Lady Dragons track and field team with Findlay in second place and Hillsdale finishing third. (Courtesy Photo)

Reach Gaylen Blosser gblosseraimmediamidwest.com or (937) 459-3330

