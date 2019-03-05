Bradford hosts Powerlifting meet

BRADFORD – Bradford High School hosted the 19th annual Bradford Powerlifting Meet on Saturday. There were 132 lifters that participated at the meet. The Bradford boys’ team placed 1st, and the Bradford girls placed 4th.

The following are boys’ team results (in order starting with first place):

Bradford, 11,115 pounds; Marysville, 10,790 pounds; Kenton Ridge 10,720 pounds; Tri-Village 9,380 pounds; and S. Northeastern, 8,080 pounds.

The following are girls’ team results (in order starting with first place): Girl’s Team Results:

Kenton Ridge, 4,615 pounds; St. Mary’s, 4,575 pounds; Marysville, 4,535 pounds; Bradford, 4,515 pounds; and S. Northeastern, 4,040 pounds.

Bradford’s individual results for girls are as follows:

First place: Hannah Stine 145 class, 9/10; Erica Gaynor, 145 class, 11/12; Courtney Monnin, 155 class 9/10; and Kirsten Kitts, 175 class, 9/10

Second place: Mercedes Smith, 115 class, 11/12; and Jennifer Wolf, Unl. Class, 9/10

Third place: Hannah Lear, 115 class, 9/10; Caroline Gleason, 115 class, 11/12; Jenna Shellebarger, 125 class, 9/10; Aliviyah Boggs, 135 class, 9/10; Madison Simons, 155 class, 9/10; and Zoe Brewer, 195 class, 9/10

Fifth place: Macy Bubeck, 115 class, 9/10; and Brooke Phillips, Unl. class, 9/10

Bradford’s individual for boys are as follows:

First place: Ethan Saunders, 125 class, 9/10; Ben Kitts, 145 class, 9/10; Dylan Mitchell, 165 class, 9/10; and Ethan Reed, 225 class, 9/10

Second place: Keaton Mead, 155 class, 9/10; Larkin Painter, 175 class, 11/12; and Jarrett Boggs, Unl. Class, 11/12

Third place: Shane Bryan, 165 class, 11/12; Jared Shellebarger, 175 class, 11/12; and Corey Cotrell, 210 class, 11/12

Fourth place: Jacob McQuinn, Unl. class, 11/12

Fifth place: Taylor Stine, Unl. class, 11/12