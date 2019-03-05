T-V Powerlifting team competes at Kenton Ridge

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village Powerlifting Team travelled to Kenton Ridge for a meet on March 2. The boys’ team placed fifth and the girls team placed seventh.

Blake Weyant took first place in the heavy weight 9/10 division. He benched 165 pounds and dead lifted 300 pounds for a total of 450 pounds. Christian Cantrell took first place in the 185 class, 9/10 division with a bench of 150 pounds and dead lift of 340 pounds for a total of 490 pounds.

Lauren Banis took first on the girls side in the 195 class and 11/12 division. She benched 110 pounds and dead lifted 255 pounds for a total of 365 pounds. Isabella Rameriz also placed first the Lady Patriots in the 125 class, 9/10 division with a bench of 85 pounds and dead lift of 225 pounds for a total of 310 pounds.

Earning second for the Patriots on the boys side were Blake Brandenburg, 145, 9/10, 440 pounds; Foster Brown, 185, 9/10, 490 pounds; Dylan Holsapple, 195, 9/10, 575 pounds; and J. Necessary, 250 pounds, 9/10, 670 pounds.

Third place winners were William White, 135, 11/12, 405 pounds; Brian Johnson, 175, 9/10, 565 pounds; Dalton Barga, 195, 11/12, 495 pounds; Willie Strunk, 210, 11/12, 525 pounds; and Chance Davis, 250, 9/10, 615 pounds.

Others competing and placing Collin Marshall, 135, 9/10, 380 pounds; Ashdon Dyson, 155, 9/10, 300 pounds; James Penny, 195, 9/10, 435 pounds; Nick Varvel, 195, 9/10, 465 pounds; Hunter Gillett, 250, 9/10, 535 pounds; and Elijah Driver, 250, 11/12, 540 pounds.

On the girls side, Macy Howell finished third in the 125 class, 9/10 division. She lifted a total of 225 pounds. Jadyn Hickman finished in fourth in the 145 class, 9/10 division with a total lift of 315 pounds.