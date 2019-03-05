Keith Maloy returns to coach Union City football

UNION CITY – Union City High School is pleased to welcome back Keith Maloy as the new head football coach upon approval by the Randolph Eastern School Board in March. Coach Maloy stepped down from his position as coach after the 2014 season to focus on his family and a new career path. A well-respected man of purpose and integrity, Coach Maloy is ready and eager to lead the Union City football program.

In addition to his new coaching position, Coach Maloy will become the ISR teacher at UCHS. This position will give Mr. Maloy not only the opportunity to be visible and accessible to athletes during the day but also to all UC Jr/Sr High School students.

Coach Maloy’s coaching career includes:

1995 assistant junior high football coach Mississinawa Valley Schools

1996-2008 10 seasons as assistant football coach Union City JR/SR High School

2008-2014 head football coach Union City JR/SR High School with a 35-38 record

2009-2018 head coach wrestling Union City JR/SR High School

When Maloy stepped away from coaching in 2014, he began a new personal career path in ministry. He will continue serving as pastor of Spartanburg United Methodist Church and the coordinator of United As One Sporting Ministry. Maloy will continue directing the school’s food pantry along with his other duties.

Ministry:

3 Years as youth pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church

1 Year as pastor at Spartanburg United Methodist Church

Coordinator United As One Sporting Ministry

Randolph Eastern School Corporation Food Pantry

Steps Ministry for 3 Years

FCA at Union City JR/SR High School 3 Years

The Union City athletic department and the Union City Jr/Sr High School administration team are looking forward to working together and supporting Coach Maloy and his staff.