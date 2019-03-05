Registration open for Matt Light All Conference Football Camp

GREENVILLE – Registration is now open for the Matt Light All Conference Football Camp.

Throughout the course of Matt Light’s storied football career, he came to understand that success is football, as in life, requires not only athletic skills but also leadership, confidence and other personal skills that campers now have the opportunity to learn over their two days in Greenville.

Campers walk away not only as more skilled football players but with the tactics needed to be successful and well-rounded in other aspects of their lives, as well.

The yearly football camp is a free program for kids in the second through eighth grades and will be held on June 10 and 11 at Harmon Field.

The purpose of the camp is to provide participants the opportunity to learn and improve their football skills. Under the guidance of high school coaches, each camper will come away with a better understanding of the game of football. In addition to learning skills specified for each position, campers will develop a better understanding of pride, discipline, attitude and team play.

The camp includes the appearance of guest speakers, a yearly calendar featuring the Light Foundation’s programs and camp sponsors as well as synch bag and a camp T-shirt.

In 2018, the camp’s 25th year, 210 kids attended under the instruction from almost 20 high school coaches. The camp continues to bring in kids from all around Ohio and other areas of the country who can learn and have fun at no cost year after year.

To register for the camp, visit www.mattlight72.com.