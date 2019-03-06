GENEVA – Darke County athletes placed well at the 2019 Ohio Indoor Track & Field state meet on March 2 at the Spires Institute in Geneva, OH. Athletes competed for their schools in either Division I or Division II/III.

Greenville’s Riley Hunt cleared a height of 13’1 in the Division I high school pole vault event to take the championship medal while breaking the Spires high school record of 13’0”.

Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas took the championship medal in the D-11/D-III pole vault with a jump of 15’7”.

Other Greenville D-I finishers included Emma Klosterman with an 8th place finish at 5’0” in the high jump and 10rd place at 15’10.25 in long jump. John Butsch finished 10th in pole vault clearing 14’0”.

Other D-II/D-III finishers included:

Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver finished 4th in the in the triple jump at 32’7”, a vault of 11’6” in the pole vault for a 5th place finish and took 7th with at 15’7.5” in the long jump.

Morgan Best finished 14th for Arcanum in the weight throw with a toss of 37’3.25”.

Logan Alexander competed in the high jump for Ansonia.

Riley Hunt and Brock Shellhaas will compete in the 2019 New Balance Nationals Indoor event at The Armory in New York City, March 8-10, in the Championship Division of pole vault.

Selene Weaver will compete in the 2019 New Balance Nationals in the Girls Pole Vault Emerging Elite

Greenville’s Riley Hunt. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Riley-Hunt.jpg Greenville’s Riley Hunt. Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_Brock-Shellhaas-b.jpg Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas