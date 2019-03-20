Lady Wave prepare for season opener

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave high school softball team was on the diamonds Tuesday night at Stebbins Field, home of the Lady Wave going through a rigorous workout in preparation for Saturday’s opening day twin bill as the Lady Wave host the Wayne Lady Warriors and the West Liberty-Salem Lady Tigers.

“It’s an awesome day for the kids to get out and get some fresh air, getting ready for the weekend,” said Lady Wave veteran coach Jerrod Newland. “A lot of kids running around smiling, making plays – good enthusiasm out here and it’s what a coach likes.”

The 2019 Lady Wave opening day roster will be made up of one senior, nine juniors, four sophomores and 12 freshmen to play a schedule that includes 15 Greater Western Ohio Conference (GWOC) games and 12 non-league games.

“Kids and opportunities and that’s what you like,” Newland said of his young team. “Twelve freshmen and 26 kids – just neat fun stuff and good times ahead.”

The new season will see the Lady Wave playing 13 games on their home field at Lady Wave Stadium, 14 games on the road including six games played at neutral sites.

“They have been working hard out here a lot,” Coach Newland noted of the well-manicured Lady Wave diamond. “Coach (Eric) Fellers, (Shawn) Shaffer and my father (Greg Newland) just getting them ready and opening them up for the year.”

“The freezing and thawing – I didn’t know quite as much about Darke County agriculture as I do now but I’m learning,” said Newland, a Springfield native. “Just innings and reps – just nice to get out here. It’s a breath of fresh air.”

“Can’t wait,” Newland said of Saturday’s home season opener. “Playing Wayne and West Liberty-Salem, all-state pitcher and a team that beat us last year and that’s all you can ask for and Lebanon Monday.”

“That’s three great teams to start off with and just excited,” added Newland. “We play 27 games in the next 42 days and when you really think of that and knock the Sundays, that’s 27 games in 36 days so we are really excited for the journey and a lot of the kids playing the next couple of months as we try to play in June.”

“Akron or bust,” concluded Coach Newland.

Greenville junior shortstop Morgan Gilbert drives a homerun over the leftfield fence in Tuesday night team practice. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_GB-Gilby-HR-8-Inches.jpg Greenville junior shortstop Morgan Gilbert drives a homerun over the leftfield fence in Tuesday night team practice. Gaylen Blosser | AIM Media Midwest

By Gaylen Blosser gblosseraimmediamidwest.com

Reach Gaylen Blosser gblosseraimmediamidwest.com.

Reach Gaylen Blosser gblosseraimmediamidwest.com.