GHS boys tennis tops Wapakoneta in season opener

GREENVILLE – The Greenville varsity boys tennis team opened the 2019 season with a 3-2 non-conference win over the visiting Wapakoneta Redskins on a cold and windy night on the Greenville courts.

“A really good match,” said Greenville boys tennis coach Dennis Kiser. “We played people that were really competitive with us – about our level and pulled out a 3-2 win. Can’t ask for more than that.”

Greenville’s Branson Leigeber defeated the Redskins Curtis Hughes 6-1, 6-3 in second singles.

In first doubles Greenville’s Josh Galloway and Landon Muhlenkamp defeated Austin Hancock and Noah Kirby 6-1, 6-2 to open the season 1-0.

Pablo Badell and Eric Price beat the Redskins’ Alvaro Guerrero and Jesse Mackenzie 6-0, 6-0 giving the Green Wave boys a sweep of varsity doubles matches on the night.

“You just never know where you’re supposed to be this early in the season,” Kiser stated. “They are still getting used to outside.”

“We’ve been inside a lot, they’ve been taking lessons inside, playing inside and none of our matches are going to be inside,” added Kiser, “so just getting used to the wind. It’s difficult but I was happy with the way everybody played today.”

Greenville freshman Jack Marchal lost 6-2, 6-1 to Wapakoneta’s first singles Jeffrey Adkins, three years at first singles for the Redskins.

“Jack Marchal at first singles just ran into a buzz saw,” Kiser said. “That kid has been at first singles for three years now, but they played well and that’s you can ask from them.”

Wave sophomore Jiahao Zhang lost a tiebreaker 11-9 to John Doll after matches of 6-7, 6-1.

“Jiahao Zhang at third singles had a heck of a match,” Kiser noted. “Went to that tie breaker to decide it.”

Junior varsity matches on the night had Greenville’s Heath Coomer and Andrew Abell winning at doubles and Victor Livesay and Milan Denlinger winning singles matches.

“All of them had a good night,” said Kiser. “They all played well, the competition was really good.”

“I can still tell Fred (Matix) we’re undefeated,” Coach Kiser said with a chuckle.

