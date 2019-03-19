Greenville Sports Fun Night nears

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Athletic Boosters is sponsoring a Fun Night Out with the Greenville Athletic Booster featuring Singo Bingo, Saturday, March 23 from 6-10 p.m. at Paws Bingo in Greenville.

“The Fun Night with the Boosters is kind of a rebranding of the old Reverse Raffle,” said Greenville Athletic Director Aaron Shaffer. “The Fun Night with the Boosters is an opportunity for our Athletic Boosters to raise some funds for the athletic department.”

The event will also include free food, soft drinks, cash bar and music. A Reverse Raffle, with a grand prize up to $5,000 and Silent Auction with many valuable items donated by local business partners will be included.

“It’s an opportunity to supplement the needs of the athletic department from extra equipment in individual sports to training room needs. They do a great job of providing supports for our teams and our athletic department. It will be a fun night.”

All proceeds from the night’s event will go to support Greenville sports programs.

“We will use the monies to support the student athletes of Greenville High School in any way we can,” said Greenville Boosters President, Randall Bowman. “It will go to any sport, any Greenville athletics program.”

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” added Bowman.

“There is something to do for everybody,” Shaffer concluded. “We’ll have the NCAA basketball tournament up (big screen TVs). Should be a good time and a fun night.”

By Gaylen Blosser gblosseraimmediamidwest.com