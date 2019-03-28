Lady Wave run rules Trotwood 17-0

GREENVILLE – Greenville improved to 3-0 on the season with the 2019 Lady Wave starters in tennis shoes riding the pines in the dugout giving the younger team valuable varsity experience while earning a 17-0 run rule win over the improved Trotwood-Madison Lady Rams.

“A lot of kids and it was fun, a great atmosphere and the older kids – everybody smiling, having fun,” said Greenville coach Jerrod Newland. “That’s what it’s all about.”

“We play for the name on the front and the name on the back changes yearly. Just proud of the 11-12 older kids there – look at them, they’re carrying buckets as we leave.”

“It’s just a cohesiveness and you learn by example,” added Newland, “and those older kids – is as good as it gets, student athletes and great stuff and going from there.”

Caitlin Christman and Kennedy Fashner combined on the mound to strike out 15 Lady Rams while the young Lady Wave defense was playing error free ball.

The Lady Wave plated six runs in the opening inning to lead 6-0 after one and continued to rack up hits tacking on six runs in the second inning to lead 12-0 with two innings in the book.

Greenville coach Newland used the ‘leaving the bag too early’ showing respect to the visitors to plate one run in the third and closing out the Lady Wave’s night at the plate with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.

“Just a breath of fresh air,” Newland said. “Just proud of the kids and proud of the program. It’s just a great day. The young kids get an opportunity to play some varsity softball.”

Christman was credited with the win for the Lady Wave throwing three innings of 1-hit ball, allowing no runs while striking out eight and walking one. Fashner pitched two innings of no-hit ball in relief recording the last six outs to earn the save for Greenville.

Layne Claudy went 2-2 with a RBI and a run scored, Emliee Bowling was 1-2 with a double, 2-RBIs and 2-runs, Keira Beavins went 1-3 with a double, 2-RBIs and 2-runs, Rylie Norton was 1-3 with 2-RBIs, 2-runs and Saige Fellers went 1-2 with 2-walks and 2-runs scored. The Lady Rams issued a total of 11-walks on the night.

“Just proud of the opportunity ahead,” Newland concluded. “Move to 3-0 on the year and getting ready to roll.”

Lady Wave starters take the night off in win over the Trotwood-Madison Lady Rams. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_IMG_5621.jpg Lady Wave starters take the night off in win over the Trotwood-Madison Lady Rams. Kennedy Fashner throws two hitless innings in Lady Wave 17-0 run rule win over the Trotwood-Madison Lady Rams. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_IMG_5580.jpg Kennedy Fashner throws two hitless innings in Lady Wave 17-0 run rule win over the Trotwood-Madison Lady Rams. Lady Wave wins home game over Trotwood. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_IMG_5525.jpg Lady Wave wins home game over Trotwood. Lady Wave wins home game over Trotwood. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_IMG_5518.jpg Lady Wave wins home game over Trotwood. Lady Wave assistant coach Denny Ruble takes a turn in the third base coaching box in Wednesday night win over Lady Rams. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_IMG_5289.jpg Lady Wave assistant coach Denny Ruble takes a turn in the third base coaching box in Wednesday night win over Lady Rams. Lady Wave wins home game over Trotwood. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_IMG_5118.jpg Lady Wave wins home game over Trotwood. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_IMG_5106.jpg Caitlin Christman picks up a win for the Lady Wave in 17-0 run rule win over Trotwood-Madison Lady Rams. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_8-inches-Christman-a-Copy.jpg Caitlin Christman picks up a win for the Lady Wave in 17-0 run rule win over Trotwood-Madison Lady Rams.

By Gaylen Blosser gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com

