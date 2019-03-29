Lehman Wing Fling draws community support for student athletics

TROY – The Lehman Catholic High School Athletic Boosters hosted the 17th annual Wing Fling on March 23 at the St. Patrick Parish Center in Troy.

More than 150 people gathered to enjoy a variety of wings donated by nine local hotspots, including East 47 Marathon, Sene Grill, The Spot Restaurant, Wingers Sports Bar & Grill, Sidney Moose Lodge, Buffalo Wings & Rings, Submarine House, Frickers and Buffalo Wild Wings. Guests were encouraged to taste-test and vote for their favorites while socializing and watching second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The votes for best, hottest, meatiest, tastiest and most original wings were tallied and announced at the end of the evening. Each participating restaurant will receive a plaque commemorating their support of the annual Wing Fling. The winners were:

The Best Wings – Sene Grill

The Hottest Wings – Buffalo Wild Wings

The Meatiest Wings – Wingers Sports Bar & Grill

The Tastiest Wings – Sene Grill

The Most Original Wings – Sidney Moose Lodge

New to the Wing Fling this year, the Athletic Boosters in partnership with Buckeye Ford in Sidney raffled off a new Ford Mustang GT valued at more than $40,000. The reverse raffle also included two cash prizes of $2,500 and $1,000. Prior to the event, more than 350 raffle tickets were sold. The winners were:

Grand prize: Ford Mustang GT or $25,000 cash option – Dick Manetta

$2,500 Cash Prize – Kyle Musser

$1,000 Cash Prize – Ronald L. Kahle Jr.

Grand prize winner Dick Manetta chose the cash option of $25,000 and gifted his winnings (minus taxes) back to the Lehman Catholic Athletic Boosters. Manetta resides in Naples, Florida. He is the grandfather to 11, including two Lehman Catholic High School students and two who are students at St. Patrick Catholic School.

“Recognizing the importance of the education and values that Catholic schools like Lehman Catholic provide to our young people, my wife and I were pleased that we had the opportunity to gift our good fortune to the school,” Manetta said.

Lehman Catholic High School offers 18 competitive varsity sports programs that rely on the support of the booster organization to avoid pay-to-play fees so that all students have the opportunity to participate in multiple sports. Fundraisers, such as the Wing Fling and Car Raffle, help to defray the cost.

Lehman Catholic High School is the only state-chartered, Roman-Catholic comprehensive institution that provides secondary education for the students of Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami and Shelby counties in West Central Ohio. The school is dual accredited by the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement and the Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association.