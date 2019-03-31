Lady Jets win home opener

Franklin Monroe overcame a slow start to come from behind and narrowly beat the Miami East Vikings in a conference win. It was the Jets 1st game at home and their 2nd league game of the young season. They were still smarting from a loss to Covington, so this was a chance to even up their league record. It was a 7-6 game for the Jets. And the icing on the cake was that it was Coach Morris’s 100th victory in his 7 years with the program.

Hein had a rough 1st inning for the Jets. Miami East took advantage of Franklin Monroe errors and scored 3 runs in the top of the 1st. Then the Jets failed to respond in their half the inning as they went out 1-2-3. However, the Jet defense stepped up in the next inning. Miami East tried to get something going with 2 outs. Catcher Henninger next threw a strike to 2nd base on a Viking steal attempt and ended the threat and the inning.

In their half of the inning the Jets got on the board. Belle Cable got the 1st hit and the 1st run for the Jets. She and Chloe Brumbaugh scored when Grace Beeson hit a double and drove them both home. So now the Jets were in business.

“Chloe Brumbaugh at 3rd base had a good game Defensively. She had to be in double figures with assists on put outs. And Grace Beeson our catcher had a good double that scored some runs for us.”

The momentum continued to shift to the Jets direction over the next few innings. Peters and Fibrun scored in the next inning to gain the lead 4-3. Henninger scored in the 4th to extend the lead more and meanwhile the defense was holding fast.

Miami East made their move in the 5th inning and scored a run, it was now 5-4 and the Jets were beginning to feel the heat again. They responded by scoring 2 more runs in the bottom of the 5th when Filbrun and Taylor Armstrong both crossed the plate.

“Taylor Armstrong had a good game with a couple of good hits. She played well for us tonight.”

Miami East made one last run at the Jets in the top of the 7th. They managed to score their last two runs, but their comeback fell short as their last batter went down swinging.

Coach Morris on the home opener, “After that 1st inning the girls woke up and got excited. We also had had a bad 1st inning against Covington. I know that we have to stop that. But we got some key hits and we were running the bases good. We got some steals and that helped to make things happen. Our defense improved too, although we let it get close there at the end. But you know – a win is a win.”

Win number 100 – how does it feel? “It feels good. When I got here they had won like 2-3 games in 3 years. And now to get 100 wins here in year 7 feels pretty nice. There were people who thought we couldn’t win here – but here we are.”

So congrats to coach Morris on his 100th win, something tells me it won’t take as long for his next 100.

Lady Jets get Cross County Conference win over Miami East. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/03/web1_8-inchesFM-sb-19.jpg Lady Jets get Cross County Conference win over Miami East.