Hawks’ Collins hits for cycle

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley Blackhawks run ruled the Covington Buccaneers 14-3 outhitting the Buccs 10-3 in a Cross County Conference matchup to go 2-0 on the season.

“Our bats have been good for these first two games,” said Mississinawa Valley coach Max Guillozet. “We’ve scored 28 runs with 24 hits.”

After tossing a Tuesday night 14-0 run rule no-hitter against the Bethel Bees, MV senior Trent Collins followed by hitting for the cycle while knocking in eight runs in Thursday night’s win over Covington.

The Buccs took an early 3-2 lead after one inning of play in what would prove to be the only runs the visitor would score on the day.

“We didn’t start out the way we planned,” Guillozet said. “My starting pitcher Cameron Shimp was having trouble finding the strike zone so I had to make a change being down 2-0 with no outs in the first inning. I brought Kyler Guillozet in with bases loaded.”

“As a coach you hate to put any kid in that situation. He did a nice job getting us out of that little jam and went on to pitch great the rest of the game.”

“I told the boys that there was no reason to panic,” added Guillozet. “There was a lot of baseball to be played and we just need to get our bats out and get a few back and they responded and got it done getting two of those runs back in the bottom of the first.”

“I told Shimpy after I took him out…keep your head up, today just isn’t your day,” he stated. “I’m really proud of these young men for the way they responded.”

The Blackhawks added three runs in the third and five runs in the fourth to lead 10-3 with four innings in the book.

Mississinawa continued its torrid hitting plating 4-runs in the bottom of the fifth to giving the home team an impressive 11 run win.

Collins paced the Hawks at the plate going 4-4 with a single, double, triple and homerun hitting for the cycle while picking up 8-RBIs and 2-runs scored.

“Trent Collins had a stellar offensive night at the plate hitting for the cycle and 8 RBI which included a 3 run homer,” Guillozet said.

Zac Longfellow went 3-3 with a RBI and 4-runs, Cameron Shimp was 1-2 with 4-RBIs and 4-runs scored, Kyler Guillozet went 1-3 with an RBI and Max Dirmeyer was 1-1 with a run scored.

Trent Collins hits for the cycle in run rule win over Covington. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_8-inches-Trent-Collins-cycle.jpg Trent Collins hits for the cycle in run rule win over Covington.

By Gaylen Blosser gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Gaylen Blosser gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Reach Gaylen Blosser gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330