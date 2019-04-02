Wave boys win Greenville Invitational

GREENVILLE – The Green Wave boys took first place in the Greenville Invitational track and field meet with the Lady Wave coming in with a strong second place finish in the girls meet.

“It was a great night for Greenville track and field, boys champion and girls runners up,” said Greenville coach Bill Plessinger. “You always want to do well in home invitationals and the kids really performed.”

The GHS boys made it back-to-back first place finishes after taking first place in Tuesday night’s Sidney Invitational.

“Can’t remember in my 20 years the boys winning two invitationals in one week,” stated Plessinger. “Hopefully that early success will provide motivation to keep working hard and get even better. I think they are liking winning.”

The Greenville boys took first with 156 points. the Wayne Warriors took second with 147 points, Eaton finished third with 146.33 points, Butler came in fourth at 108, Fairborn took fifth with 50.33, Troy Christian sixth at 50.33, Wayne B seventh with 26 and Greenville B finishing in eighth place with 14.33 points.

Vandalia Butler Lady Aviators took the top spot on the girls side with 171 points, Greenville finished second with 153 points, Eaton third with 147, Wayne fourth at 91, Troy Christian fifth with 51 points, Fairborn sixth at 39 and Wayne B coming in seventh with 21 points.

“I want to mention that the girls finishing runner up to a very good Vandalia Butler team was a great accomplishment,” Plessinger stated. “Despite the cold and rain coming in, it didn’t phase this great group of athletes. They all really did a fantastic job.”

“Several athletes set new PR’s and Riley Hunt broke her own school record of 13′ with a vault of 13’4,” noted Coach Plessinger. “She made a great attempt vaulting at 13’7 to break the state record of 13’6.5.”

I also want to mention double winners in the girls, Izzy Rammel in the 800 and 1600, and Emma Klosterman in the high jump and long jump, great nights for both.”

The following are results of top three Greenville finishers:

Girls 100m Hurdles – Emma Klosterman, 17.61, 2nd

Boys 110m Hurdles – Foster Cole, 17.20, 3rd

Boys 100m Dash – John Butsch, 12.03, 2nd

Girls 4x200m Relay – Greenville A, 1:59.84, 2nd

Girls 1600m Run – Isabelle Rammel, 5:37.11, 1st

Boys 1600m Run – Riley Emerick, 4:47.76, 1st

Girls 4x100m Relay – Greenville A, 55.37, 3rd

Boys 4×100 Relay – Greenville, 46.95, 1st

Boys 400m Dash – Ty Ferguson, 56.34, 3rd

Girls 800m Run – Isabelle Rammel, 2:39.33, 1st

Boys 800m Run – Riley Emerick, 2:10.61, 3rd

Boys 3200m Run – Bryce Shilt, 11:10.67, 3rd

Girls 4x400m Relay – Greenville, 4:44.34, 3rd

Girls Discus Throw – Harley Wes, 97’10”, 1st

Boys Discus Throw – Addison Ernst, 116’2”, 1st

Girls High Jump – Emma Klosterman, 5’2”, 1st

Boys High Jump – Foster Cole, 5’6”, 1st, Ian Riffell, 5’6”, 2nd

Girls Shot Put – Harley West, 29’10, 2nd

Girls Pole Vault – Riley Hunt, 13’4”, 1st, Grace Conway, 10’6”, 2nd

Boys Pole Vault – John Butsch, 14’6”, 2nd

Gils Long Jump – Emma Klosterman, 16’5.75”, 1st, Grace Conway, 15’6.5, 3rd

Boys Long Jump – Ian Riffell, 19’5.25”, 2nd

Boys Triple Jump – Foster Cole, 38’7.5”, 2nd

Greenville girls earn second place trophy at Greenville Invitational. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_GHS-Girls-Track.jpg Greenville girls earn second place trophy at Greenville Invitational. Greenville boys earn first place trophy in Greenville Invitational track & field meet. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_GHS-Boys-Track.jpg Greenville boys earn first place trophy in Greenville Invitational track & field meet.

By Gaylen Blosser gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Gaylen Blosser gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

