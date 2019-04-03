Lady Patriots earn first win of season

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village girls softball ball team got their first win of the season and the first win for new coach Abby O’Donnell scoring 9 runs to 1 for visiting Bethel.

“It’s nice to get a win, especially at home. We have been preaching hit the ball hard and swing through and we finally started to see the girls do that tonight,” O’Donnell said.

The Patriots plated 4 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning and added 2 more in the 2nd inning to put pressure on the Bees.

Andi Bietry got it going with a single and a stolen base. Reece Arnette coaxed a walk and then Kesley Wehr singled to drive in a run and Kayleigh Osborne also singled to drive in two more runs. Osborne would score in the inning as well on a single by Logan Brooks to give the PATS a good start with 4 runs in the inning.

The Patriots scored 2 in the 2nd inning, 1 in the 4th inning and 2 in the 6th inning for the 9-1 win.

Andi Bietry went 2-4 at the plate scoring a run, Reece Arnette was 2-3 with 2 runs scored, Breanna Lipps was 1-4 with a run scored, Kelsey Wehr was 3-3 and 4 runs, Kayleigh Osborne 1-3 and 1 run and Bree Wilson was 1-2 at the plate for the Patriots.

Loraligh Waters got the win on the mound for Tri-Village.

“Loraligh did an awesome job on the mound, putting the ball into the spots we called for her,” O’Donnell praised.

“The girls got their first taste of a good win for the season. I think now that we know what we have to do to be successful, we will start seeing a lot more from each individual player and be more successful as a team,” O’Donnell concluded.

The Patriots improved to 1-3 on the year.

Andi Bietry slides into third for the Lady Patriots in win over the Lady Bees. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Andi_Bietry.jpg Andi Bietry slides into third for the Lady Patriots in win over the Lady Bees. The Lady Patriots’ Grace Lipps takes a turn at the plate in the team’s first win of the season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Grace_Lipps.jpg The Lady Patriots’ Grace Lipps takes a turn at the plate in the team’s first win of the season. Kelsey Wehr drives one of her three hits on the day in Lady Patriots win over Bethel. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Kelsey_Wehr.jpg Kelsey Wehr drives one of her three hits on the day in Lady Patriots win over Bethel. Logan Brooks bats for Tri-Village in win over the Bethel Lady Bees. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Logan_Brooks-a.jpg Logan Brooks bats for Tri-Village in win over the Bethel Lady Bees. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Logan_Brooks.jpg Loraligh Waters picks up the first win of the season for the Lady Patriots. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Loraligh_Waters-27693-.jpg Loraligh Waters picks up the first win of the season for the Lady Patriots.