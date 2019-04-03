Greenville’s Klosterman sets new school record

GREENVILLE- Lady Wave junior Emma Klosterman now holds the school record in the triple jump. Klosterman jumped 33’3.75″ Monday night breaking the previous school record of 32’7.75″. Klosterman has broken two school records in just two years. In 2018 Emma broke the school record in long jump several times and currently holds the school record with a jump of 17’3.5″.
“It was awesome,” said Greenville coach Bill Plessinger, “Emma broke the triple jump record.”
The Lady Wave finished second with 42 points while scoring in 13 of the evening’s 17 events. The Troy Lady Trojans took first place with a total 0f 107 points. The Butler Lady Aviators rounded out the top three with 15 points.
Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver took first place in the girls pole vault with a jump of 11’0” to give the Lady Jets a total of 5 points on the night.
The Green Wave boys earned first place with a total of 116 points scoring in each of the 17 events giving the Greenville boys a first place finish for their third consecutive meet. Troy took second place with 36 points with Butler taking third place with 16 points.
Results of top Greenville finishers:
Boys 4x800m Relay – Greenville, 9:43.80Girls
100m Hurdles – Winifred Stiefel, 19.39, 3rd
Boys 110m Hurdle – Foster Colle, 17.84, 1st, Jordan Hudson, 19.02, 2nd
Girls 100m Dash – Faith Dispennette, 15.18, 3rd
Boys 100m Dash – John Butsch, 12.04, 1st, Alex Hutt, 12.34, 2nd, Matt Boltin, 12.54, 3rd
Girls 4x200m Relay – Greenville, 2:01.43, 1st
Boys 4x200m Relay – Greenville, 1:46.66, 2nd
Girls 1600m Run – Kenzie Baker, 7:25.43, 2nd
Boys 1600m Run – Max Subler, 5;30.94, 1st, Matthew Karns, 5:35.00, 2nd, Seth Shaffer, 5:38.22, 3rd
Girls 4x100m Relay – Greenville, 1:02.05, 3rd
Boys 4x100m Relay – Greenville, 47.50, 1st
Girls 400m Dash – Kaitlyn Gonzalez, 1:13.45, 2nd
Boys 400m Dash – Ty Ferguson, 58.64, 1st, Lane Hartzell, 1:01.32, 3rd
Boys 300m Hurdles – Jordan Hudson, 47.73, 2nd, Jordan Warner, 51.82, 3rd
Boys 800m Run – Dominick Baker, 2:27.87, 1st
Girls 200m Dash – Abigail Cattell, 30.88, 3rd
Boys 200m Dash – Alex Hutt, 25.11, 1st, Matt Boltin, 25.38, 2nd
Boys 4x400m Relay – Greenville, 4:18.05, 2nd
Girls Discus Throw – Harley West, 92’3”, 2nd
Boys Discus Throw – Addison Ernst, 120’6”, 1st
Girls High Jump – Emma Klosterman, 5’0”, 1st
Boys High Jump – Foster Cole, 5’10”, 1st, Ian Riffell, 2nd, Caleb Browder, 5’4”, 3rd
Girls Shot Put – Harley West, 31’6.5, 2nd
Boys Shot Put – John Butsch, 37’9”, 3rd
Girls Pole Vault – Grace Conway, 10’0”, 3rd
Boys Pole Vault – John Butsch, 14’0”, 1st, Ian Riffell, 11’0” 2nd
Girls Long Jump – Emma Klosterman, 16’2.5”, 1st, Grace Conway, 15’2.5”, 2nd
Boys Long Jump – Foster Cole, 19’5.75, 1st, Ian Riffell, 18’4.25”, 2nd, Gavin Williams, 17’3”, 3rd
Girls Triple Jump – Emma Klosterman, 33’3.25”, 2nd
Boys Triple Jump – Foster Cole, 37’0.5”, 1st, Wyatt Rammel, 33’5”, 2nd, Jace Bunger, 32’2.5”, 3rd
Greenville travels to Troy Friday, April 5 to compete in the Troy Invitational with a 4:30 p.m. start time.
