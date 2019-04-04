Lady Jets falter against Blazers

The Lady Jets had a slow start against the National Trail Blazers. They nearly had a disastrous first inning but were able to wiggle their way out of a bases loaded situation. But they were not as fortunate in the fifth inning when Trail dented the plate five times. The Jets attempted to rally in the seventh but it was simply too late to make a serious run at the Blazers. At games end it was 7-2 in the favor of Trail.

After the game the coach would remark that this was the third game in a row where he had to take a time out in the first inning to get the team focused and get out of early trouble. The team had allowed the bases to be loaded partly due to an error and a walk. There was only one out. But after the coaches time out infielder Belle Filburn turned a double play by tagging third base for the force out and throwing out the batter at first.

“This is the third game in a row where I have had to take a time out and calm every one down. We got out of that inning and I thought we would have momentum, but we didn’t.”

The two teams played even for the next few innings. Base runners were few and far between for the Jets most of the night. They had problems hitting Trail starter Weaver. But in the fifth inning Trail adjusted to starting pitcher Hein. They started to knock the ball around and advance base runners. The Jet defense did not help their cause as they made some mental mistakes that compounded the damage.

“Yeah they figured out our pitcher, but that is where our defense needs to support her. We hurt ourselves with mistakes – not getting the lead runner and letting them get into scoring position. It was basic stuff like that – things that they should know after playing for me for so many years.”

Trail tacked on a couple of insurance runs in the sixth inning. It was poised to be shutout for Weaver as the Jets came to bat in the seventh. Brumbaugh was the lead hitter and got a basehit. She stole second base and put herself in scoring position. But she wasn’t done yet. Henninger made contact and there was a throwing error to 1st base. A determined Brumbaugh ran through a stop sign at third base and sailed to home plate and spoiled the shut out for Trail.

Henninger would score herself when Belle Cable drove her in with a hard hit ball. But that would end scoring for the Jets as the next batter grounded out. They had found their offense too late.

Coach commented after the game, “We are just not too good right now. We had problems figuring out their pitcher. We should have been on her way before the 7th inning. We were swinging too early or popping the ball up. Our defense should be our strong point. But instead we are letting balls get ball, we are not talking. I am disappointed right now, we are moving the wrong direction and we need to stop that.”

