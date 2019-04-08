Slow start costs Versailles on the diamond

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Lady Tigers dropped a 10-7 Saturday softball game to the visiting Fort Loramie Lady Redskins.

“Our youth is going to bite us some days,” said Versaille coach Chris Floyd. “It got to us the last two but we do have some talent. I’m excited to see what I see in the team, what they can be. Our future is bright.”

Versailles fell behind early giving up 5-runs in the second inning and a 3-run third to trail by an 8-0 score.

Both teams plated single runs in their half of innings five and six sending the game to the seventh and final inning with the Lady Tigers looking at a 10-2 deficit.

The Versailles girls kept the visitors off the board in the top of the seventh before plating 5-runs in the bottom of the inning for a 10-7 final score.

“We have to wake those bats up early,” Floyd said. “You can’t wait until the seventh. We were close not to get to the seventh.”

Both teams accounted for 11-hits in the game while the Lady Redskins were committing 3-errors on the day and Versailles 9-errors.

“We have some holes in our defense right now,” said Floyd. “We’re a young team and you’re going to have that lack of focus at times.”

Caitlyn Luthman and Lauren Monnin each hit home runs for the Lady Tigers in the seventh inning.

Hannah Barga, Faith Huddle, Makenzie Knore and Luthman all had two hits to lead Versailles at the plate.

