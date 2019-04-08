Mad Dash for Missions 5K set for May 11

ANSONIA – Ansonia First Church of God will host the Mad Dash for Missions 5K run/walk at 9 a.m. May 11.

A part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge, this race on a flat surface is open to strollers and dogs with an on-course water station provided. The race will start at Ansonia First Church of God, at 750 S. Main St., Ansonia.

Using chip-timing, there are monetary awards for the top male and female finishers, plus awards for each age group.

Also provided at the Mad Dash is free child care, post-race refreshments and door prizes to be drawn afterwards.

There will be a food truck available post-race to purchase lunch.

Proceeds from the 5K primarily will go toward local missions and secondarily toward international missions at Ansonia First Church of God. This includes various projects and events in the local community to build relationships and to help those in need.

Early registration is available at www.gtraces.com. Day-of registrations are accepted the morning of the race starting at 7:30 a.m.

For more information, contact Ansonia First Church of God at 937-337-3945.