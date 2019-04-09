Greenville’s Noah Walker signs with Heidelberg University

GREENVILLE – Greenville senior Noah Walker committed to play basketball for Heidelberg University in a Friday signing at Greenville High School.

“I really liked the environment there from the start,” said Walker. “The coaches made me feel welcome and everybody around there had a welcoming attitude.”

Walker, the son of Chet and Shellie Walker plans to study sports management and business while continuing to play the sport he loves.

“They have a really good program that allows you to get your masters free for an extra year,” Walker noted. “I am going to utilize that.”

Walker’s high school basketball coach, Kyle Joseph is pleased with Walker’s choice of Heidelberg to continue his education while taking his game to the next level.

“Noah is an amazing kid,” Joseph said. “It’s been a pleasure to work with him the last three years. I am really excited for him to be able to continue on playing basketball at the next level. It is something he really loves and has really worked at it and because of that I know he found a good fit for him. I think he will have a great career there.”

“Just knowing Noah, I know how hard he is going to work and whatever they ask him to do he’s going to work at it, to get better at it to be able to help contribute,” added Joseph. “I’m sure they are looking forward to using his ability to stretch the floor with his 3-point shooting. He has continued to work really hard to round out his game, to be a good team defender, rebounder and ball handler.”

Coach Joseph not only is pleased with Walker’s play on the court, but gave the Greenville senior high marks away from the game of basketball.

“When you think as a father what you want your kids to grow up to be, that’s a perfect role model for all of the kids in our program from his classmates on down to the kindergartners that we have at camp,” stated Coach Joseph. “Noah has just been a great role model for all our kids in the community and someone for them to look up to for what he does in the classroom and on the court and his work ethic and how he treats people.”

Walker took time to reflect over his four year career playing for the Green Wave.

“My freshman year was with Coach Bashore and Coach Schmitz,” Walker noted. “We had a successful year and that was a fun year. When Coach Joseph came he really pushed me and everyone else to the best of our abilities and he brought out the best in everyone.”

“Coach Joseph is really good at working guys out and getting a lot out of them,” continued Walker. “Coach Light and Coach McKinniss were real supportive. No matter what – the coaching staff I believe is one of the best ones out there.”

Heidelberg University, an NCAA Division III program is a member of the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) including; Baldwin Wallace, Capital, John Carroll, Marietta, Mount Union, Muskingum, Ohio Northern, Otterbein and Wilmington.

The Heidelberg basketball team is coming off an 8-18 season including a 6-12 conference mark.

“I would like to thank my parents, my sister Brittni, by grandma, my grandpa, my girlfriend and her family, all my friends and everybody that supported me through my high school career,” concluded Walker, “and Go Wave.”

Greenville's Noah Walker signs to play basketball for Heidelberg University. L-R: Shellie Walker (mother), Walker and Chet Walker (father). Back: Greenville coach Kyle Joseph.

By Gaylen Blosser gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Gaylen Blosser gblosseraimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

