Versailles softball tops Ansonia 11-1

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Lady Tigers defeated the visiting Ansonia Lady Tigers 11-1 to earn a run rule non-conference Monday night win. Ansonia came into the night with a 6-3 winning record.

“Ansonia is a good team,” said Versailles Coach Chris Floyd. “It was a good team win. We got everybody in the game today.”

“They hit the ball tonight,’ said Ansonia coach Floyd Jenkins. “Early in the game they had a couple little ones drop in there and that’s the way the game goes sometimes.”

“I didn’t think we played that bad, we just didn’t make contact,” Jenkins added. “We have faced pitchers like this all year long. We have been crushing the ball, but just one of those nights it just didn’t go our way.”

Versailles got the scoring underway in the bottom of the first with a Caitlyn Luthman 2-run single on their way to a 4-run first.

The Versailles girls added a run in the second while keeping the visitors off the board to lead 5-0 after two innings of play.

Luthman, Elli Morris, Abby Stammen and Caitlin McEldowney each picked up a RBI in the bottom of the Versailles fourth inning to stretch the team’s lead to 9-0 sending game to the fifth inning.

Ansonia’s Trinity Henderson drilled a run scoring double to center for Ansonia’s lone run of the night making a 9-1 game with Versailles coming to the plate in the bottom of the fifth.

Stammen opened Versailles fifth with a single to left, McEldowney singled to center and Hannah Barga doubled to center scoring Stammen for a 10-1 score.

Versailles earned the win with Faith Huddle grounding to third to score a sliding McEldowney at the plate with the winning run.

“We’re athletic, we are young and learning,” said Coach Floyd. “Hopefully this is something we can build on.”

Lauren Monnin recorded the win for Versailles throwing five innings, allowing one run on four hits, striking out four and walking one.

Burns was in the pitcher of record for Ansonia pitching two innings to open the game. Henderson threw two innings in relief.

“We have a long ways to go – they will bounce back,” said Jenkins. “We have been playing some good ball lately and it’s not going to get easier. You can either fold it up or you can come out and get better. That’s what we are going to do because that’s what we are made of.”

Versailles racked up 14 hits in the game with McEldowney and Barga each collecting three hits to lead Versailles. Faith Huddle, Luthman and Stammen each accounted for two hits on the day.

Both teams played error free ball in the field.

“We made a few changes defensively,” said Versailles Coach Floyd. “We just need to go out and be more aggressive, attack, not be passive – Tiger Attack.”

