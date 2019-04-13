Patriots shutout by Blazers

The Patriots baseball team was able to get the hits, but they could not drive any runners around to score. A total of seven baserunners were left on base during the course of the game. Meanwhile Trail made the most of their chances. Scoring in each of the first four innings to get their lead, and to add to the injury, Trail is next to Tri-Village in the Cross County Conference standings so the 7-0 win moved them into a tie for fourth place.

“Trail is a top team in our conference,” said Tri-Village coach Jim Maples. “They are a solid ball club. If we make a couple of plays here and there then we are right with them.”

If there were any bright spots for the Patriots, it was in the relief pitching.

“You see the score and you think we were dominated,” Maples said. “But really we were not that far away from being in it – get a hit, make a good throw and we are in this game.”

Batting wise the team was able to get some hits, just not at the right time. In the fourth inning they had bases loaded with just one out, but they could not generate a run. In the third inning they left two runners on base, so two good scoring opportunities were lost. When you are playing a good team, you need to make the most of your opportunities.

“We had the bases loaded and came away with nothing,” said Maples. “When you are in that situation, you should at least get a couple of runs.”

National Trail hurler, Moore was the winning pitcher, he was relieved by Lee. The Patriots hit Lee during his short stint, but each time the ball went right to a defender for an easy out. Dylan Finkbine took the loss for the Patriots.

“We had an error in the infield that resulted in a couple of runs – that’s huge,” noted Maples. “It deflated us a little bit. For the most part we have good enthusiasm and effort this year. Tonight I felt we were lethargic.”

Dylan Finkbine pitches for Tri-Village in CCC game with National Trail.