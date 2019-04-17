Posted on by

Arcanum holds new concession ribbon-cutting


Regan Blinn - student concessions worker, Thomas Kessler - Kessler Hines, Carrie Schmidt - Boosters, Mallon Pittman - Premier Athletic Trainer, Jason Schondelmyer -Athletic Director, Rick Stone - Softball Coach, Karin Baker - Past Booster President, Dave Denlinger - Boosters, John Stephens - Superintendent, and Jenna Beatty - student concessions worker.

ARCANUM – On Monday night a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officially recognize the first year of the new concessions building at Miami Valley North Fields. The building was made possible by donations from Premier Health and the Arcanum Athletic Boosters. The district would additionally like to thank Alliance Engineering, Kessler Hines and Dave Kessler for countless hours donated to manage the project.

The project is just one of the recent items that the Boosters has supported. In addition to the $50,000 donation towards the project, in the last year alone, the Boosters has purchased IPads for coaches, two-way radios for Track & Field, uniforms, a volleyball net system, team meals and a field conditioning machine for the softball and baseball fields. Additionally, the Boosters has committed $50,000 over the next two years to help purchase equipment for the new multi-purpose building.

A HUGE Thank You to our Boosters and volunteers!

