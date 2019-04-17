Arcanum holds new concession ribbon-cutting

ARCANUM – On Monday night a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officially recognize the first year of the new concessions building at Miami Valley North Fields. The building was made possible by donations from Premier Health and the Arcanum Athletic Boosters. The district would additionally like to thank Alliance Engineering, Kessler Hines and Dave Kessler for countless hours donated to manage the project.

The project is just one of the recent items that the Boosters has supported. In addition to the $50,000 donation towards the project, in the last year alone, the Boosters has purchased IPads for coaches, two-way radios for Track & Field, uniforms, a volleyball net system, team meals and a field conditioning machine for the softball and baseball fields. Additionally, the Boosters has committed $50,000 over the next two years to help purchase equipment for the new multi-purpose building.

A HUGE Thank You to our Boosters and volunteers!