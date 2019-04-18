Wave boys tennis defeats CJ

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys tennis team improved to 10-3 with a Wednesday night 3-2 non-conference victory over the visiting Chaminade Julienne Eagles.”Chaminade always has a good team no matter what,” said Greenville coach Dennis Kiser. “They have an excellent coach. You just know when you play them they are going to bring something and I knew all five courts were going to be pretty challenging tonight.”In first singles, Grenville freshman Jack Marchal defeated Sam Kohls 6-1, 6-1 to improving to 8-3 on the season.“Just being a freshman, his game just keeps getting better and better,” Coach Kiser noted of Marchal. “He is very steady – he is getting there. He gets a lot back in play which is great but first singles sometimes you need a little offense and that’s coming around. He is doing just fine.”In the second singles match the Green Wave’s Branson Leigeber and beat the Eagles’ Will Marchal 6-3, 6-1 to improve to 11-5 on the year.“At number two he has a very different game than Jack,” Kiser noted of his junior. “He hits a lot of things hard and when they are going in its great and when they’re not sometimes he struggles a little bit but he is having a great year as well.”Jiahao Zhang dropped a third singles set to CJ’s Connor Kocur 6-3, 6-2 bringing his record to 7-4 on the season.In first doubles the Eagles’ Joe Allaire and John Muhl nipped Greenville’s Josh Galloway and Landon Muhlenkamp 7-6, 6-4.“Both doubles teams got off to a slow start today,” Coach Kiser said. “They played Troy tough – first doubles beat Troy last night and then got beat by a team that I thought they were a little better than. They just didn’t have the energy tonight and I think it took a lot out of them when they played Troy. They just didn’t have that energy, they didn’t have that pep in their step and they got beat by a good team.”The Wave’s Pablo Badell and Eric Price defeated CJ’s Alan Eads and Bryce Foster in second doubles 7-5, 6-3 to help earn a Greenville win.Pablo Badell and Eric Price played well tonight after a slow start,” said Kiser.With the win Greenville improves to 10-3 overall and 5-2 in North play while Chaminade Julienne breaks even on the season with a 7-7 record.Greenville’s winning record has the team in fifth place out of six teams in the strong GWOC American North where the first five teams have a combined 29-3 North mark and 52-10 overall record. Piqua fills the sixth spot with a 1-4 North record and comes in at 1-9 overall.In comparison, Greenville would hold the top spot in the American South were the five conference teams have a combined 4-27 league record and a 14-69 combined season mark.The five team National East has a combined 9-13 conference mark and a 19-30 overall record while the four team National West side comes in with a 10-6 conference record and 22-17 overall.“We’re still young,” Coach Kiser noted of his team’s winning season to date. “We’ve played a couple of seniors at varsity and everybody else is underclassmen. We’re getting better. First doubles is just hot and cold right now. They are starting to click – they just didn’t tonight but they had a big win against Troy last night, so I think we are getting there.”

Branson Leigerber hits a shot for Greenville in his Wednesday night second singles win over Chaminade Julienne’s Will Marchal. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Branson-Leigeber.jpg Branson Leigerber hits a shot for Greenville in his Wednesday night second singles win over Chaminade Julienne’s Will Marchal. Jack Marchal returns a shot for Greenville to with first singles over Chaminade Julienne. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Jack-Marchal-a.jpg Jack Marchal returns a shot for Greenville to with first singles over Chaminade Julienne. Jiahao Zhang knocks a shot for Greenville in third singles match against the CJ Eagles. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Jiahao-Zhang.jpg Jiahao Zhang knocks a shot for Greenville in third singles match against the CJ Eagles. Josh Galloway returns a shot for the Wave in first doubles against CJ. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Josh-Galloway.jpg Josh Galloway returns a shot for the Wave in first doubles against CJ. Greenville’s Landon Muhlenkamp returns a shot Wednesday night against CJ in first doubles competition. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Landon-Muhlenkamp.jpg Greenville’s Landon Muhlenkamp returns a shot Wednesday night against CJ in first doubles competition. Greenville freshman first singles Jack Marchal returns a shot in his win over Chaminade Julienne’s Sam Kohls helping to lead the Wave to a 3-2 team win over the Eagles. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_z-Jack-Marchal.jpg Greenville freshman first singles Jack Marchal returns a shot in his win over Chaminade Julienne’s Sam Kohls helping to lead the Wave to a 3-2 team win over the Eagles.

