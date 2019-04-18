Hawks down Bradford in pitcher’s duel

UNION CITY – In a pitcher’s duel Mississinawa Valley baseball defeated Bradford on Tuesday night by the score of 3-1.

Trent Collins threw 6 innings and scattered 6 hits and one earned run while striking out 13 batters to pick up the win. Kyler Guillozet picked up the save throwing the last inning for the Hawks.

Fischer Spencer threw a good game for Bradford but took the loss giving up 2 earned runs and one unearned, he had 7 strikeouts while only giving up 4 hits and 3 walks.

Mississinawa jumped on top of Fischer in the bottom of the first inning.

Leadoff hitter Zach Longfellow reached base when hit by a pitch and then was sacrificed to second by Kyler Guillozet. Trent Collins reached base on an error while Longfellow moved over to 3rd base.

Ethan Dirksen singled to score Longfellow and then Cameron Shimp’s sacrifice scored Collins for the 2-0 lead.

Bradford finally dented the plate in the 5th inning with Spencer reaching base on an overthrow 3rd strike. Back to back singles from Chandler Martin and Larkin Painter with Painter driving in Spencer to make the score 2-1.

What could have been a big inning for the Railroaders was then shutdown as Collins would strike out the next two batters to get out of the jam.

Mississinawa Valley got the run back in the bottom of the 5th inning with a Kyler Guillozet hitting a double and then scoring a few hitters later on a bases loaded walk. To end the scoring in the game 3-1.

Mississinawa Valley improved to 7-5 overall and 4-4 in the cross county conference.

Bradford fell to 1-6 on the year and 1-6 in the conference.

Box Score:

Innings 1 2 3 4 5 5 7 R H E

Bradford 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 7 1

Mississinawa 2 0 0 0 1 0 – 3 6 1

Ethan Dirksen makes a play at third for the Blackhawks in a win over Bradford. Bradford gets an infield play in Wednesday night game played at Mississinawa Valley. Fischer Spencer scores Bradford's lone run of the night in a bang-bang play at the plate with MV catcher Zac Longfellow attempting to make the tag.