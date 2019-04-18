Bradford run rules Lady Hawks

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead but couldn’t contain the bats of Bradford in the middle innings falling by the score of 22-3.
We came out hungry and jumped on top of Bradford by plating 2 runs in the first inning, but we just couldn’t maintain that momentum,” Mississinawa coach Chloe Shell said.
Lindsey Johns went 3-3 for the Hawks with a RBI and a run scored and Bailey Johnson 2-3 with a RBI and a run scored as well but the Railroaders bats got hot in the middle innings scoring 7 runs in the second, 6 in the third and 8 in the fourth inning.
“After getting off to a slow start the girls came alive to record 17 hits. It was a great day for Austy Miller with 5 RBI’s, and Emma Canan hitting for the cycle – yes a HR, Triple, Double, and a Single,” Bradford coach Shon Shafer said.
Bradford improves to 10-2 overall and 5-2 in the conference while Mississinawa drops to 1-11 and 0-8 on the year.
Box Score
Innings 1 2 3 4 5 R
Bradford 0 7 6 8 1 22
Mississinawa 2 1 0 0 0 3