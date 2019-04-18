Bradford run rules Lady Hawks

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead but couldn’t contain the bats of Bradford in the middle innings falling by the score of 22-3.

We came out hungry and jumped on top of Bradford by plating 2 runs in the first inning, but we just couldn’t maintain that momentum,” Mississinawa coach Chloe Shell said.

Lindsey Johns went 3-3 for the Hawks with a RBI and a run scored and Bailey Johnson 2-3 with a RBI and a run scored as well but the Railroaders bats got hot in the middle innings scoring 7 runs in the second, 6 in the third and 8 in the fourth inning.

“After getting off to a slow start the girls came alive to record 17 hits. It was a great day for Austy Miller with 5 RBI’s, and Emma Canan hitting for the cycle – yes a HR, Triple, Double, and a Single,” Bradford coach Shon Shafer said.

Bradford improves to 10-2 overall and 5-2 in the conference while Mississinawa drops to 1-11 and 0-8 on the year.

Box Score

Innings 1 2 3 4 5 R

Bradford 0 7 6 8 1 22

Mississinawa 2 1 0 0 0 3

Emma Canan picks up a hit for the Lady Railroaders in Wednesday night win over the Lady Hawks. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Emma-Canan.jpg Emma Canan picks up a hit for the Lady Railroaders in Wednesday night win over the Lady Hawks. Bradford’s Maggie Manuel earns a win for the Lady Roaders in run rule win over the Mississinawa Valley Lady Blackhawks. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Maggie-Manuel-Barger.jpg Bradford’s Maggie Manuel earns a win for the Lady Roaders in run rule win over the Mississinawa Valley Lady Blackhawks. Taylor Collins toes the rubber for the Lady Hawks in Wednesday night’s game against Bradford. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Taylor-Collins-Dale.jpg Taylor Collins toes the rubber for the Lady Hawks in Wednesday night’s game against Bradford.